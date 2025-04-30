Brassfield Estate Winery Launches First Edition Of High Valley Volcano Camp

Organized together with The SOMM Journal, the three-day intensive immersion allowed a selected group of trade to explore the potential of High Valley AVA through in-depth seminars and extensive comparative tastings of volcanic wines

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- April 13th marked the successful launch of Brassfield Estate Winery High Valley Volcano Camp's first edition. Organized by the winery in partnership with The SOMM Journal, the dedicated three-day event highlighted the huge quality potential of High Valley AVA through a comprehensive and rigorous immersive experience among the stunning volcanic terroirs of the Lake County region in Northern California.

Attended by a selected group of trade, the Volcano Camp offered participants the opportunity to understand first hand how the shape and orientation of the volcanic High Valley offer a unique landscape naturally inclined to grow premium fruit and give life to memorable Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc. Led by Master Sommelier John Szabo, author of critically acclaimed book "Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power", together with USGS Research Geologist of the Volcano Science Center Seth Burgess, Brassfield Estate Winery Vice President of Winery and Vineyard Operations Jonathan Walters, and Consulting Winemakers David and Katharine DeSante, the Volcano Camp seminars allowed attendees to explore the complex terroir jigsaw of the family-owned winery and its multifaceted production grown on soils spanning from the darker and reddish stones of Volcano Ridge Vineyards, growing on the side a dormant volcano, Round Mountain Volcano, to the alluvial pebbles of the High Serenity Ranch.

From soil pits to grape growing and farming zoom-ins, from tastings of volcanic wines from all over the world to the vertical tasting of the winery's production going back to 2006, from the exploration of the estate-grown portfolio including the aptly named, Eruption blend, the signature Block 14 Cabernet Sauvignon, the refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, and the preview of a soon to be released exclusive wine, campers enjoyed a highly formative experience which allowed them to explore above and beyond, getting a better understanding of the Brassfield Estate Winery within the bigger context of volcanic wines from the North Coast.

"We are pleased to announce that our inaugural High Valley Volcano Camp was a tremendous success," says Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. "The event provided a unique opportunity for a select group of influential sommeliers from across the USA to deepen their understanding of grapes cultivated in volcanic soils around the world. From an educational perspective, it truly served as a Master Class. We extend our gratitude to The Somm Journal for their invaluable assistance in organizing the event and selecting the participants."

"The feedback has already been tremendous from the sommeliers and beverage directors who attended", shares Meridith May, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Somm Journal & The Tasting Panel. "Our goal was, and continues to be, the awakening of our core audience of beverage-buying decision makers to become familiar with this dynamic grape-growing region. Seeing the documentation of this event in our August issue will further that cause."

The Volcano Camp is part of a dense calendar of major events, educational moments, and activities for the trade, press, and consumers organized by the winery for its 25th Anniversary and aimed at sharing the rewarding journey taken so far and the next steps that lie ahead. Established by visionary entrepreneur Jerry Brassfield, Brassfield Estate Winery embodies a story of dedication, respect for the land, and fervent attention to detail that enlivens every single gesture, from the vineyards to the tasting room.

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch, represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching over 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley as well as the Round Mountain Volcano, welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only one percent of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces distinctive varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of their dedicated team.

