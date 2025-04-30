Mach7 Technologies Showcases Advanced Informatics Innovations At Siim25

Mach7 to showcase its Enterprise Imaging Platform with new applications designed to revolutionize the radiology workspace and deliver diagnostic viewing to all clinicians.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce its participation at the SiiM25 Annual Meeting + InformaticsTECH Expo to be held in Portland, Oregon from May 21-23.

At SiiM25, Mach7 will showcase its innovative Enterprise Imaging Platform consisting of the industry-leading eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, Workflow Orchestration applications and powerful Enterprise Data Management platform. It will also mark Mach7's first SiiM showcase of its newest solution, UnityVue , a revolutionary platform designed to address the pressing needs of modern radiology practices and healthcare delivery networks.

Notable highlights include the demonstration of new capabilities within Mach7's industry-leading eUnity Diagnostic Viewer including the launching of digital pathology1 images for enterprise access and visualization. Additional advancements will showcase Mach7's seamless integration with the latest cloud healthcare services to provide clinicians' access to a patient's comprehensive imaging record.

Mach7 will host customers, partners, and key industry thought leaders at its booth (#514-516) in the SiiM25 Expo Hall throughout the conference. Here, visitors will be able to explore Mach7's latest innovations and capabilities, as well as meet with informatics experts to discuss how Mach7 can provide value to healthcare professionals across the globe to support patient care needs and initiatives.

Mach7's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lampron, said, "SiiM is a very important conference for Mach7. We are particularly excited about this year's show as we showcase several new innovations that will provide value for our customers in their goal of delivering exceptional patient care. Here we will demonstrate how Mach7 is shaping the future of imaging informatics by developing and leveraging the newest enterprise imaging technological advancements in the industry."

In addition to highlighting its uniquely independent imaging informatics software solutions, Mach7 will be hosting an Industry Connect educational session on Wednesday, May 21st at 12:30pm PST ( session #2008 ) at Learning Theater 1 in the Expo Hall. The event, Incorporating Digital Pathology in your Enterprise Imaging Strategy, will feature a panel of subject matter experts to provide breadth of context and insight:



Mustafa Yousif, MD , Breast and Gynecologic Pathologist and Director of Digital Pathology, Michigan Medicine

Michael Valante , Member , SiiM Enterprise Imaging Committee

Andrew Volkening , VP of Product, Mach7 Technologies, SiiM Education Committee Bob Tranchida , VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies, Moderator

Mach7's purpose is to provide clinicians with the right tools to enable exceptional patient care. At SiiM25, the company will highlight its Enterprise Imaging offerings to depict how it meets this purpose for healthcare providers and patients across the healthcare spectrum.

To schedule a demonstration of Mach7's enterprise imaging solution at SiiM25, please visit the company's website at .

1 This functionality is not regulatory-cleared or approved. It is not available for sale in all jurisdictions and is limited to investigational use only. Claims of safety or effectiveness have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t for more information.

