Announcement Of Net Asset Value Of INVL Baltic Real Estate On 31 March 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value', amounted to EUR 25,388,886 or EUR 3.1920 per share on 31 March 2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail ...
