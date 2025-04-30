Adakveo Market Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2025, With Focus On Novartis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-depth Adakveo market analysis highlights its size, growth potential, and segmentation, covering major regions and countries. Rising sickle cell disease prevalence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and innovative treatments are driving growth. Novartis AG leads, with North America as the largest market and Asia-Pacific fastest-growing.

This Adakveo market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Market growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence and high severity of the disease, a rise in sickle cell anemia cases, growing demand for crizanlizumab, an increase in diagnosed cases of sickle cell disease (SCD), and advancements in pharmaceutical innovations for SCD.

Growth during the market's forecast period is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of sickle cell disease, a growing demand for effective treatment options, a shift toward online shopping, an increase in the production of cell-based therapies, and better access to healthcare.

Key trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, the integration of AI in drug development and diagnostics, innovations in drug delivery systems, and the use of AI in clinical trials.

The increasing prevalence of sickle cell disease (SCD) is expected to drive the growth of the adakveo market. Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders caused by the presence of abnormal hemoglobin, known as hemoglobin S, in red blood cells. The rise in SCD prevalence is linked to factors such as higher birth rates in malaria-endemic regions, genetic inheritance patterns, and improved medical care, which has extended the lifespan of individuals living with the condition.

Adakveo helps SCD patients by reducing the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises - painful episodes caused by blood flow blockage in small vessels. Its mechanism of action inhibits the adhesion of sickle cells to blood vessel walls, improving blood flow and alleviating symptoms. For example, according to the Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI), approximately 7.74 million people had sickle cell disease globally in 2021, and the number of diagnosed newborns is expected to rise from 275,000 in 2021 to over 400,000 by 2050. This increasing prevalence is contributing to the growth of the adakveo market.

Rising healthcare expenditure is set to boost the growth of the adakveo market. Healthcare expenditure includes the financial investments made by governments, private insurers, and individuals to improve and expand medical services. As healthcare spending increases, more investment is directed toward innovative treatments for sickle cell disease, improving patient access to Adakveo, which helps reduce the burden of vaso-occlusive crises and enhances quality of life. For instance, the UK experienced a 5.6% growth in healthcare spending from 2022 to 2023, totaling approximately $317.63 billion. The rise in healthcare expenditure enables access to specialty treatments such as adakveo, thereby propelling the market's growth.

In June 2022, Novartis AG, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve access to sickle cell disease treatments in Sub-Saharan Africa, a region with a high prevalence of SCD but limited healthcare resources. This collaboration aims to make effective treatments, including Adakveo, more accessible in underserved areas, thus supporting global efforts to address the needs of SCD patients and further driving the growth of the adakveo market.

The key company operating in the adakveo market is Novartis AG.

This report focuses on adakveo market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Adakveo Market Characteristics

3. Adakveo Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Adakveo Market Trends and Strategies

5. Adakveo Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Adakveo Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Adakveo PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Adakveo Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Adakveo Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Adakveo Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Adakveo Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Adakveo Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Adakveo Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Adakveo Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million



Sickle Cell Disease (Adults and Pediatric Patients) Vaso-Occlusive Crisis Prevention

8.2. Global Adakveo Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million



Intravenous Injection

Infusion Therapy Oral

8.3. Global Adakveo Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

8.4. Global Adakveo Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Home Care

9. Global Adakveo Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10-27. Adakveo Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Adakveo Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

10.2. Global Adakveo Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

28. Adakveo Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28.1. Adakveo Market Competitive Landscape

28.2. Adakveo Market Company Profiles

28.2.1. Novartis AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

29. Global Adakveo Market Pipeline Analysis

29.1. High Level Clinic Trail Information

30. Global Adakveo Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

31. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Adakveo Market

32. Recent Developments in the Adakveo Market

33. Adakveo Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

33.1 Adakveo Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

33.2 Adakveo Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

33.3 Adakveo Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

33.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

33.3.2 Competitor Strategies

