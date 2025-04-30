MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/SANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2024

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2024 – 31.12.2024.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as adopted by EU and additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Monday, May 5, 2025, at 3:30 pm CET.

The Annual Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than May 2, 2025 9am CET - ...

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

