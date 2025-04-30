Helms Helps Foundation Matching Donations For Nonprofit Vegas Stronger During Month Of May

Vegas Stronger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Helms Helps Foundation has partnered with Vegas Stronger , the Las Vegas-based nonprofit focused on solving the issue of homelessness by providing free substance use and mental health treatment to all, to encourage philanthropic investment to support its life-changing work. They will be matching $20,000 in donations to the organization during the month of May with special encouragement given to new donors! The Helms Helps Foundation assists nonprofits serving the Las Vegas community by highlighting organizations each month to raise awareness and funds for great causes.

“Terry Helms and the folks at the foundation are fantastic, we're excited that they want to match donations for our organization,” said David Marlon, co-founder and CEO of Vegas Stronger.“With this money, we can continue to impact the community positively by hiring more therapists, better equipping our street outreach team, and making sure we have transportation, food, and other resources for the individuals who come through our doors for free treatment.”

All donor donations made during the month of May will be doubled, which means that individuals that donate $20 will actually be providing $40, $50 is upgraded to $100, and so on. The impact is doubled. Helms Helps encourages new donors and additionally for donors to ask their companies if they match charitable donations, which they often do, thus maximizing the donation to be three times the impact. Donate here .

“At Helms Helps, we believe that every person deserves the security of shelter, the dignity of a meal, and the opportunity that education provides,” said Terry Helms, founder of The Helms Helps Foundation.“Vegas Stronger is doing incredible work to lift people up by addressing the root causes of homelessness and hardship. We are honored to support their mission by matching donations this May and invite everyone to be part of this powerful movement to rebuild lives and strengthen our community.”

About Vegas StrongerTM

Vegas StrongerTM is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at .

About Helms Helps Foundation

Helms Helps Foundation supports non-profits that improve the quality of life within the Las Vegas community. The foundation was founded by entrepreneur Terry Helms as a way to give back to the community he loves. It has made over $3.2M in donations since June 2021. Learn more at .

