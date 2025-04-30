111 Lakh Metric Tons Wheat Procured In Punjab, Says Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) As wheat procurement in Punjab is heading for a record production of 124 lakh metric tons (LMT), the procurement has been going on at a rapid pace throughout Punjab and till now 114 LMT of produce has arrived, out of which 111 LMT has been procured.

Interacting with the media, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said the procurement by government agencies has crossed the 100-LMT mark and currently stands at 103 LMT.

As regards the payments to the farmers, an amount to the tune of Rs 22,815 crore has been credited into the accounts of farmers, said the minister, adding till date 628,674 farmers have brought their produce into the mandis.

The lifting is also picking up speed, and 47.37 lakh metric tons has been lifted, which is 56.6 per cent as per the 72-hour norms.

Furthermore, in order to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement, a total of 2,885 procurement centres have been established in the state and out of these 1,864 are regular while 1,021 are temporary ones.

The minister also disclosed that this time around, the yield has been very high, which has led to a bumper crop in Punjab.

He said that this would help a great deal in successfully meeting the target of 124 LMT.

Divulging more details, Kataruchak mentioned that he is visiting the mandis throughout the state at regular intervals, and not even a single farmer has complained regarding the arrangements made at the mandis.

All the necessary amenities such as 'bardana', proper sanitation, drinking water and wooden crates have been ensured.

Among others present on the occasion were Principal Secretary Rahul Tewari, Additional Secretary Kamal Kumar Garg, and Additional Director Anjuman Bhaskar.