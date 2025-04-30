403
SPD Members Approve Coalition Pact with CDU/CSU
(MENAFN) Members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Germany have shown significant support for a coalition arrangement with the conservative bloc of Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), as declared by party representatives on Wednesday.
This development marks a key moment in Germany’s political landscape, reflecting the willingness of the center-left SPD to cooperate with its more conservative counterparts.
According to SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch, an overwhelming 84.6 percent of party members who took part in the digital vote were in favor of the coalition agreement, while 15.4 percent rejected it.
This result indicates a robust level of approval from the party’s rank and file, giving a solid mandate to SPD leadership to proceed with forming a joint government.
“SPD members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the coalition agreement negotiated between the SPD and the CDU/CSU, providing strong grassroots backing for the party leadership to join the coalition government and take responsibility for Germany's interests,“ Miersch stated during a press event in Berlin.
He emphasized the broader significance of the decision, saying, "Joining the coalition government isn't just about our party—it's about our country. It's about charting the right course, to bring Germany forward, above all to invest in the future of this country, ensuring social justice, climate protection, securing jobs, fostering growth, providing relief for the middle class, and guiding our country safely through these turbulent times."
