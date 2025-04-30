Arrow Storage Products Celebrates 80 Years Of Manufacturing Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For 80 years, Arrow Storage Products has been a pillar of American manufacturing, producing durable, high-quality storage solutions, while supporting U.S. jobs and generations of hardworking families," said James Raymond, CEO of ShelterLogic Group. "Our factory in Breese, Illinois, has been at the heart of this success, built by the dedication of our hardworking American workforce and our commitment to domestic production. As we mark this achievement, it's not just about looking back on our legacy, but also celebrating the people, innovation, and engineering that will drive us forward for another 80 years to come."

Since its founding in 1945, Arrow Storage Products has been a steadfast force in American manufacturing, providing stable employment for families across multiple generations and contributing to the strength of U.S. industry and local economies. With a dedicated team of over 100 employees, Arrow's factory can produce a new shed every 30 seconds – a testament to the brand's efficiency and commitment to quality. Over the past 80 years, Arrow has manufactured over 30 million sheds, delivering affordable, durable, and high-quality steel storage solutions to customers worldwide. To put that in perspective, there are roughly 80 million backyards in America and Arrow has touched almost half of them. That's equivalent to 6 billion pounds of steel through its factory, approximately the same amount of steel that would be used to build 8.5 Empire State Buildings.

Today's event at the Arrow Factory, located at 1101 N 4th St, Breese, Illinois is more than just an anniversary - it's a tribute to the community, innovation, and American manufacturing spirit that built Arrow. Beginning at 10:30 AM through 2:00 PM CDT, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at Arrow's manufacturing process, engage with the people behind the brand's success, including a tour, and a short presentation about the brand's history and progress.

"As we celebrate eight decades, our mission remains clear-to build products that stand the test of time, champion American manufacturing, and leave things better than we found them," added Raymond. "This is only the beginning of what's next for Arrow."

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to its founding principles, Arrow is proud to announce that its products are moving to 100% American-made using U.S. steel starting in 2026. By sourcing American materials and relying on U.S. labor, Arrow is strengthening its dedication to tariff-free production and maintaining competitive pricing for consumers, while continuing to support domestic jobs and industry.

What's more, Arrow Storage Products has always played a key role in giving back to the Breese community, supporting local schools and charities that resonate with its employees, such as Relay for Life. Built on a foundation of craftsmanship, innovation, and American pride, Arrow continues to lead the industry in steel outdoor products, serving customers worldwide. Today's anniversary event not only honors Arrow's history as a cornerstone of American manufacturing, but also highlights its unwavering commitment to innovation, community support, and the future of U.S. industry.

About Arrow Storage:

The Arrow Storage Products brand is owned by ShelterLogic Group. Arrow has been manufacturing reliable steel sheds, carports and more since 1945 with U.S. based manufacturing located in Breese, IL.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle products. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic Group is the licensee for Tommy Bahama®, Life is Good®, Scotts Miracle GRO®, and Margaritaville®. For additional information, please visit .

