The Soloviev Foundation Discloses Panel For Future Generations Essay Contest, Winners To Be Announced May 8

Student essays highlighting liberty and freedom will be displayed in Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, an immersive journey through 250 years of America's progress, challenges, and triumphs.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soloviev Foundation announces the panel for its Future Generations Essay Contest , a New York City initiative inviting public and private school students to share personal reflections on the meaning of liberty and its role in America's evolving story. The panel will include Grammy-winning artist Lenny Kravitz who will help select the winning essays to be featured as part of Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US -an immersive public art installation spanning six acres on Manhattan's East Side.

The Future Generations Essay Contest will recognize 21 students in grades 6-12 with awards ranging from $500 to $5,000 to support their future educational pursuits. The winning essay will be announced on May 8, 2025, during the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, and the selected student will have the opportunity to read their essay before an audience of community leaders, advocates, and stakeholders. Students' work will also be prominently featured within the exhibit, which opens to the public on May 15, 2025.

"The heart of our mission is the belief that children and communities hold the key to a brighter future," said Stefan Soloviev, Principal of The Soloviev Foundation and Chairman of the Soloviev Group . "The Future Generations Essay Contest provides a platform for young New Yorkers to express their thoughts on what unites us as a city and as a nation. By amplifying their voices and sharing their experiences, we foster a deeper sense of community and invest in the ideas that will shape tomorrow's world."

Said Lenny Kravitz , "Freedom is a vital, underlying right that anchors all others. These students have exercised their freedom in a thoughtful way that serves as a point of inspiration and should be a model for all of us."

"The future of our nation lies in the hands of the next generation. By supporting the Path of Liberty and the Future Generations Essay Contest, we are not just celebrating the past, we are empowering young people to share their vision for the future. Their voices are the foundation of the change we need, and it is our responsibility to listen, learn, and act," said Michael Hershman, Chief Executive Officer, Soloviev Group .

The contest aligns with the mission of Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US-to share personal stories from individuals of diverse racial, ethnic, social, and professional backgrounds, offering a rich cross-section of American life. Serving as a prelude to America 250 , the 2026 United States Quarter Millennial, the installation showcases large-scale photography, compelling audio interviews, and interactive elements that invite visitors to reflect on the values and experiences that continue to shape the nation.

