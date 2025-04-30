Premium Service Brands Kicks Off 2025 With Record Growth And National Recognition

"Franchising with PSB is more than a smart move in 2025, it's a long-term strategy for building lasting success."

In Q1, PSB signed 27 new franchise agreements across five of its brands, fueling momentum for the whole system and its fast-growing portfolio:



House Doctors: 10 signings

360° Painting: 6 signings

The Grout Medic: 6 signings

Rubbish Works: 3 signings Maid Right: 2 signings

This early success reflects PSB's commitment to providing franchisees with the systems, support, and innovation necessary to thrive in today's economy.

"Each of our brands is built by strong people in great communities around the country and our successful growth so far this year is a reflection of that," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands . "The strength of our brands and the demand we're seeing this year show that investing in home services franchising isn't just a smart decision right now, it's a smart decision for long-term success."

Expanding Innovation with Nesto

PSB's momentum includes the expansion of Nesto, its revolutionary multi-brand hub model that allows franchisees to operate several home services brands under one roof. Following the successful launch in Augusta, Ga., last year, PSB launched its second Nesto location in Denver, Co., in February.

Led by franchisee Jesus Barrios, Nesto in Denver has integrated five of PSB's brands to a single, accessible location. With the continued growth of Nesto across the country, customers will be able to select from a variety of services to accommodate their home service needs, from painting and garage door repair to home organization, junk removal, and more.

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue PSB's vision through Nesto in Denver," said Barrios. "It not only grants ease to our customers' journeys in shaping their home, it also eases our ability to run our franchises with everything under one roof. I can't wait to see its growth in more communities nationwide."

National Recognition and Awards

PSB and its leadership were recognized across multiple national platforms during the first quarter. One of PSB's brands, RooterMan, secured the No. 231 spot on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list , highlighting it as one of the top-performing brands across all of franchising.

PSB was also featured among the Top Franchise Umbrella Companies by FranchiseWire, applauding its portfolio growth and strong franchisee support model.

On top of the franchise system's recognition, Roxanne Conrad, PSB's Chief Operations Officer , was named as one of The Top 50 Women Chief Operating Officers of 2025 by The Women We Admire, recognizing her leadership impact on the franchise system.

With a record-breaking 2024 and an explosive start to 2025, Premium Service Brands is on track for another historic year. The company remains focused on franchise growth, brand innovation, and strengthening the franchisee experience across its nine-brand network.

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit .

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit .

