EVA Air Unveils EVA Bizfam A Global Corporate Travel Rewards Program That's More Than Just A Membership

"In appreciation of the long-standing support from our corporate clients worldwide, we developed EVA BizFam to enhance the travel experience with greater convenience, flexibility, and care," said EVA Air's President, Clay Sun. "EVA BizFam is more than a platform, it's a partnership. We've built it with a deep understanding of our users' needs to create a one-stop travel management solution for companies of all sizes worldwide. At EVA Air, corporate members are not just travelers but valued partners on a shared journey. Whether for business or leisure, we welcome them to enjoy the full range of services and exclusive benefits of EVA BizFam. By offering global resources and forging cross-industry partnerships, we aim to create meaningful collaborations that generate mutual value and benefits that we pass directly back to our members."

One Platform, Multiple Benefits: A Smarter Way to Manage Business Travel

EVA BizFam stands out with four core strengths: a global platform, centralized travel management, digital rewards processing, and a unique cross-industry alliance model. The platform is accessible via mobile, tablet, or desktop, allowing companies to track employee travel plans and rewards in real time, streamlining and boosting efficiency. Businesses can earn points through employee travel, which they can redeem for free tickets, cabin upgrades, and exclusive airport privileges. Employees also accumulate personal Infinity MileageLands miles, adding personal value to each trip. All benefits are easily accessible and redeemable through the EVA BizFam platform, enhancing every step of the journey.

Expanding Beyond Travel: Lifestyle Perks Through Global Partnerships

EVA BizFam goes beyond traditional travel tools. The program offers accommodations, dining, ground transportation, and leisure services into a seamless experience by collaborating with global brands. Members can access exclusive offers by presenting their membership credentials, improving their travel experiences for business or leisure. These offers include special discounts on hotel bookings, airport transfers, coffee breaks, and spa treatments, making travel more enjoyable and rewarding.

Cross-Industry Collaboration to Broaden Reach and Deepen Value

EVA BizFam also opens the door to joint promotions and marketing efforts with partners across global industries. By combining customer bases and expanding service offerings, EVA Air and its partners can provide greater value to a larger audience. EVA Air is actively discussing with leading global brands to expand these alliances.

EVA Air will continue refining the platform based on user feedback, delivering more innovative, personalized solutions for corporate travel while expanding partnership opportunities. Companies can now apply for EVA BizFam membership through the official website, at no cost, and be among the first to experience a forward-thinking travel model that supports business success, employee well-being, and shared brand growth.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at .

