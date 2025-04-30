Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VystarCorporation (OTCQB: VYST) Vystar received notice of final approval of its Form 15C-211 application. In addition, today the Company moved from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Exchange. The Company currently has 17,400,614 shares outstanding. This move marks an important milestone for Vystar as it allows for increased visibility and liquidity in the Company's stock.

Formal notice from the OTCQB will be circulated on Monday. Vystar wants to thank the outstanding staff at the OTC Markets Group for their time and diligence working with Vystar in this process. The 15C-211 filing is a complex process that requires a multitude of reviews. The OTC Markets Group staff members worked meticulously with Vystar to ensure documentation was in order for final submission.

Vystar's Moves For Shareholder Value

Vystar continues to move forward for the benefit of our shareholders. Vystar is working with its talented board members, larger shareholders and professions on a path of renewed intensity for success that it continues to maintain. This success and Vystar's accomplishments are due to their tireless work.

Vystar's promise and continued intent to streamline the business of the Company resulted in the removal of $5 million in Rotmans lease debt and an additional $6 million in loans from the Company's obligations. This comports with Vystar's closing of Rotmans, the Company's furniture division. Vystar is redirecting its resources to its specialty manufacturing.

Vystar's Concentrated Business

The three main areas of focus now are on Vytex , RXAIR , and Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC) . Vystar is confident it can succeed in spaces where it can make outstanding products that are protected by patents and copyrights. This precludes potential competitors from seeking to duplicate Vystar's products.

Vytex Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex – The Company owns the formulations and intellectual property that creates what Vystar believes to be the highest quality products as against any competitor's products.

By way of example, Vystar can manufacture allergy and ammonia free natural latex products ranging from: (i) foam utilized in pillows, mattresses and toppers; (ii) gloves; (iii) condoms; and (iv) and other latex products. The Company believes its FDA approved products are unrivaled in the industry and maintains a substantial inventory warehoused in the United States.

RXAIR Residential and Medical Air Purification – Vystar has built a line of products for the home and medical facilities. The product lines range from a personal $500 unit to an industrial $6,000 unit for hospitals or similarly situated medical services. Vystar owns the patents and has achieved FDA approval, as well as EPA, CARB and other air purification certifications. Vystar has sold more than 20,000 residential and 400 hospital units RXAIR Video's . In addition, Vystar has invested in manufacturing and high-speed tooling for the units. These units are built to eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria. Vystar maintains a stockpile of more than a thousand units and replacement cartridges. Also important, Vystar is under a medical device exemption from the recent tariffs. RXAIR AIR PURIFIER ONLINE STORE .

FEC - The Hughes Reactor changes flow of liquid or gas into sound waves. The sound can be brought to powerful levels using a mechanism that has no moving parts. This allows the reactor the ability to harness the energy into various uses. The uses for this patented technology include: Flow Meter, hard water abatement, air purification, multiple dialysis applications and combustion enhancements for natural gas, biofuels, gasoline. This energy is powerful, clean, and controllable. It can be used to measure flow, to push forward chemical reactions such as combustion, or to mix chemicals together thoroughly and instantly. All of this technology is protected by Vystar's intellectual property.

Moving Forward

The Company's strategy is twofold. First, to ensure continued growth of its product lines and secondly, exploring M&A transactions that seek to match synergies with a counter-entity(ies) that would allow Vystar to expand its market share and gain further operational efficiency while greatly enhancing the share price.

With Vystar's unique product lines and a $60 million loss carry forward, Vystar projects to be a tempting transaction for a“like for like” partner. Depending upon the partner, there is always the potential that a M&A transaction could include a spin-out of certain assets and result in more than one final public entity. Second, the Company continues to work to increase its current sales lines as well as utilize its protected products within new sectors of the economy.

