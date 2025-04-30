Prosafe SE: 2024 Annual Report
On 31 January 2025, Prosafe reported preliminary and unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Today's audited accounts include adjustments to EBITDA and net loss compared to the end-January preliminary figures following the sale of the Safe Concordia completed in March 2025.
- EBITDA increased by USD 3.4 from USD 23.8 million to USD 27.2 million due to reversal of demobilisation accruals Impairment increased from nil to USD 8.4 million due to a realised sale price below the net book value after the reporting date Net loss for the period increased by USD 4.9 million, from USD 41.8 million to 46.7 million
Prosafe also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), which can be found on the website.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
