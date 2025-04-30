Kepner-Tregoe Announces New Licensee For Australia And New Zealand Markets

Ishita Terry

Seamless Shift, Same Expertise: KT ANZ to carry forward world-class problem-solving in Australia and New Zealand.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), a global leader in critical thinking solutions, today announced a transition in its representation in Australia and New Zealand. Effective July 1, 2025, Kepner-Tregoe ANZ will take over as the exclusive licensee, ensuring continued delivery of KT's world-class problem-solving and decision-making methodologies in the region.This change follows the decision by Deloitte to conclude its Kepner-Tregoe license, effective June 30, 2025, as part of its evolving strategic focus. KT and Deloitte Australia are parting on amicable terms, and KT expresses its deep appreciation for Deloitte's stewardship of the brand and services in the market.“It has been a pleasure partnering with Kepner-Tregoe for the past 5 years,” noted, Drew Hislop, Partner in Strategy, Risk & Transactions,“and Deloitte remain keen advocates and practitioners of the KT approach and will continue to recommend KT to our clients. We would like to thank Ishita Terry for her leadership and market presence while managing the KT business on behalf of Deloitte Australia.”Kepner-Tregoe ANZ: A Seamless TransitionKepner-Tregoe ANZ will be led by Ishita Terry, current Senior Manager in Strategy, Risk and Transactions, who has played a pivotal role in managing KT client relationships and delivery in Australia and New Zealand for the past four years. The new entity comprises long-term Kepner-Tregoe associates, ensuring continuity and deep expertise for clients, and will also draw on Kepner-Tregoe's corporate and regional resources for support.“We are very grateful to the team at Deloitte Australia for their leadership and delivery of excellent Kepner-Tregoe programs in Australia and New Zealand,” said Drew Marshall, COO of Kepner-Tregoe.“It has been our pleasure to work with them. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with key resources at our new licensee, Kepner-Tregoe ANZ, under the direction of Ishita Terry.”Regarding the transition, Ishita Terry noted that,“Leading the KT brand and team within Deloitte has been an incredibly rewarding journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities, learning and experiences gained along the way. As we transition to Kepner-Tregoe ANZ, we are excited to continue bringing our critical thinking methodologies to our clients in Australia and New Zealand, with the support of KT's corporate and regional resources. Thank you to KT, Deloitte Australia and our local clients for their unwavering support of our brand.”Client Transition and Next StepsClients should continue to engage with Deloitte for Kepner-Tregoe services until June 1, 2025. Further details on contacting Kepner-Tregoe ANZ will be provided in June to ensure a seamless transition during the month of June.

