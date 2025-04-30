Quantum Fest 2025 Launches Its First Annual Gathering Of Starseeds, Scientists & Spiritual Visionaries

Where Science Drops Knowledge, Metaphysics Sparks Magic, and 5D Ascension Takes Flight!

A cosmic 2-day metaphysical festival activates June 21–22 in Houston with sound healing, workshops, and ancestral remembrance.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Fest 2025 Returns to Houston for a Sacred Weekend of Sound Healing and Spiritual Remembrance

This summer, the gates of cosmic remembrance will open once again as Quantum Fest 2025: The Gathering of the Ancient Ones returns to Houston, Texas on June 21–22, 2025. Hosted by Lisa Jackson, founder of Quantum Kingdom and I Am God Frequency, this two-day metaphysical convergence invites starseeds, healers, and conscious creators into a sacred portal of frequency, healing, and unity.

Held at a private dome-activated site near Houston, Quantum Fest offers immersive experiences including:

.Sacred Sound Healing Ceremonies

.Grid Activation and Earth Frequency Workshops

.The Alchemist's Market: Over 60 Vendors

.Ancestral DNA Remembrance Rituals

.Quantum Healing Technologies and Aura Imaging

.Dome-based lectures, light language transmissions, and more

Featured Guests:

.Doctah B Sirius – Holistic Master Teacher & Detox Pioneer

.Mahmah Tea – Herbalist and Wellness Alchemist

.Lisa Jackson – Galactic Frequency Holder and founder of I Am God Frequency

Quantum Fest 2025 blends African indigenous wisdom, Taoist energetic science, and modern vibrational technology to create an immersive portal into 5D living and spiritual sovereignty.

“This is not just a festival-it's a global remembrance site, a living grid of light,” says Lisa Jackson.“We are calling in the Ancient Ones, the 144,000 frequency holders, and those ready to realign with Earth's divine harmonic.”

Tickets, Vendor Applications, and Sponsorship Opportunities are now open at .

Social Hashtags:

#QuantumFest2025 #YouAreTheMagic #SoundHealingHouston #VibeGameStrong

