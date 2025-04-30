Carrier Recognized For Advancing Inventory Management Through Digital Supply Chain Transformation

Carrier named Finalist for 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Award; LeanDNA recognized as a Partner in Collaborative Innovation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, has been named a finalist in the Digital Supply Chain category of the 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards , presented by the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Leadership Council.

Carrier utilizes leading digital technologies to digitize its supply chain and inventory management, starting with its HVAC business unit, to overcome post-pandemic inventory challenges. Implementing digital tools, such as LeanDNA, provides Carrier with real-time visibility and actionable insights, reducing shortages, optimizing inventory levels, and improving operational efficiency. The success of this initiative has created a foundation for scalable digital transformation across the organization.

"At Carrier, we are committed to leveraging digital technologies to enhance our operational excellence and deliver greater value to our customers," said Piyush Bhargava, VP, Operations Strategy & Planning at Carrier. "Our collaboration with LeanDNA has helped transform our inventory management processes, providing us with insights needed to navigate today's complex supply chain landscape and build a more resilient and agile future."

"We are thrilled to partner with Carrier on this transformative journey to digitize their supply chain," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "The rapid, measurable results achieved within Carrier's HVAC business show the power of real-time data and collaboration in optimizing inventory and driving efficiency. We look forward to expanding this success across Carrier's global operations."

This initiative underscores Carrier's commitment to digital innovation and its strategic focus on building a more resilient, efficient and customer-centric supply chain.

Carrier and LeanDNA will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala in Marco Island, Florida, on June 18, 2025.

