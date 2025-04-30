Bob Evans® Partners With The Holderness Family For 'Maycember' Giveaway To Alleviate Parent Stress This May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Maycember," a term made famous by the Holderness Family, describes the end-of-school-year period in May that can feel as chaotic and busy as December with its activities and commitments. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents of school-aged children commissioned by Bob Evans and conducted by Talker Research, 1 in 3 parents think they won't have a single anxiety-free day this summer. Parents believe the final month of the school year is busier than fall break (42%), as well as spring break (41%), winter break (37%) and even back-to-school season (35%). The end-of-school-year stress often begins as early as May, with parents taking minimal time for themselves in the weeks leading up to summer. In fact, in a typical week leading up to the end of the school year, only 8% of parents' time is spent for themselves.

"Almost any parent will tell you the month of May is chaotic," said Kim Holderness. "We call it 'Maycember' because it's busy like December without all the presents and twinkling lights. It's easy for parents to get overwhelmed during this time of year, so we're excited to partner with Bob Evans on the Maycember giveaway to give parents a bright spot. Bob Evans also has ready-to-heat dinner sides that make it easier for families to make a comforting meal quickly."

From May 1-12, consumers can enter for a chance to win one of the "12 Days of Maycember" giveaways by visiting the Bob Evans (@boevansgrocery) Instagram or Facebook pages. On Instagram, participants must follow Bob Evans, like the giveaway post and reply to the prompt of the day and include #Sweepstakes to be entered to win. On Facebook, participants must answer the prompt of the day on the giveaway post and include #Sweepstakes to be entered to win.

Prizes include:



May 1: 12-week summer camp for winner's child

May 2: Keurig coffee maker

May 3: $100 spa gift card

May 4: Hydro Flask cooler tote bag

May 5: $100 grocery gift card

May 6: A pair of camping chairs

May 7: Bath bomb set

May 8: Barefoot Dreams blanket

May 9: Survival kit, including a portable phone charger, gas gift card and travel mug

May 10: Ten free breakfasts from Bob Evans

May 11: $25 Netflix gift card May 12: A year's supply of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes

"May is a month of mixed emotions for parents. It's exciting but also hectic and stressful," said Jason Roche, vice president, Bob Evans Farms portfolio. "Partnering with the Holderness Family for Maycember to share delicious, family-pleasing meals that are ready at a moment's notice is just what Bob Evans is about because there is comfort in knowing that you always have a dinner plan, even when you don't."

The survey revealed that parents would find getting more sleep (46%), having easy-to-prepare meals (42%) and having their child take on more responsibilities around the house (38%) to be helpful ways to reduce end-of-school-year stress.

For more information about Bob Evans products and recipes and inspiration to get through Maycember, visit BobEvansGrocery/Maycember .

*Data was collected from a survey conducted by market research company Talker Research on behalf of Bob Evans from March 10-18, 2025, with a panel of 2,000 American parents aged 29 to 50 with school-aged children.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC states 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 7 a.m. CT on May 1, 2025, ends 11:59:59 p.m. CT on May 12, 2025, and includes 12 daily entry periods. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, entry deadlines, prize details, odds and restrictions. For more information click here . Sponsor: Bob Evans Farms, Inc, 8200 Walton Parkway, New Albany, OH 43054.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides***, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit .

***Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending March 30, 2025.

