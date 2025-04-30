Elements Connect Welcomes New Leadership, Advancing Global IT Capabilities

Executive Jenny Kim Joins the Software Company to Broaden Solutions for Workforce and Inventory Management

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, technology innovator and esteemed executive Jenny Kim announces the acquisition of Elements Connect, a software-as-a-service company dedicated to business-to-business solutions for contract manufacturers, staffing agencies, consumer brands, and research and development laboratories, with a mission to streamline technology that addresses planning, new project development, staffing, and inventory.

"Elements Connect has built an outstanding reputation for delivering powerful tools that improve real-time oversight while reducing waste and cost for brands, suppliers, and manufacturers," said Majority Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jenny Kim. "This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Elements Connect as we expand our reach into new manufacturing industries to ensure that all businesses can effortlessly connect and manage data in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

Elements Connect offers two premier services, EC Staffing and Elements Exchange, powered by cutting-edge software that addresses modern-day issues for manufacturers worldwide.

EC Staffing is the only short-term employee management software that efficiently connects staffing agencies and manufacturers with their temporary workforce on a single platform. Within the platform, clients gain real-time insight into employee overtime, abnormalities, or trends, improve control over expense leakage, digitalize processes to accurately determine the cost of a project, and seamlessly execute invoicing and payment in one system. The first of its kind, EC Staffing is a complete end-to-end digital system that minimizes manual processes, maximizes control, and reduces operating costs.

Elements Exchange is an anonymous platform that empowers FDA-registered contract manufacturers to reduce excess inventory or gain inventory at a lower minimum order quantity (MOQ). With no cost to participate, this innovative network allows manufacturers to anonymously search for materials and request details like pricing and Certificates of Analysis (CoA), fostering efficient resource sharing and reducing waste. Elements Exchange is the first to optimize inventory utilization across a network of global manufacturing facilities and brands.

"With a positive track record of scaling technology-driven enterprises, we are proud to welcome Jenny Kim to Elements Connect," said President, James Lee. "Under her leadership, the company will further yield IT solutions that drive innovation and cost savings in critical areas, such as pioneering workforce oversight in real-time, improving lead times, and negotiating with suppliers."

ABOUT ELEMENTS CONNECT:

Elements Connect is the ultimate manufacturing management platform. Designed to connect manufacturers with suppliers, customers, and the workforce, Elements Connect provides digital business-to-business solutions to increase productivity, significantly improve cost savings, and enhance the digital supply chain and fulfillment experience. Dedicated to real-time problem-solving with intuitive software that optimizes communication, planning, inventory, and labor.

ABOUT JENNY KIM:

Jenny Kim is an esteemed, award-winning IT professional with over 20 years of diverse experience spanning CRM/SI solution development, project management, marketing, sales, and executive leadership. Passionate about business growth and development, Kim has successfully guided global companies, such as Microsoft Korea and Zendesk Korea, with strategic thinking, adaptability, and resilience. As a trusted advisor, Kim continues to make a significant impact in the technology industry while upholding core values of innovation, excellence, and positivity.

SOURCE Elements Connect

