Applied Systems Honored With Three Stevie® Awards In 2025 American Business Awards®

Chicago, IL., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company was recognized in multiple categories of the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. Applied was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Insurance category. Epic Quotes Commercial Lines won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Insurance Solution category, and Applied Pay won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Payments Solution category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“Congratulations to Applied Systems for impressive strides in digital transformation and operational excellence within the insurance sector. The acquisition of Planck and advancements in Applied Epic and Applied Pay show commendable vision and execution,” one American Business Award® judge noted. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

“It is an honor to be recognized as an indispensable partner to the insurance industry by the 2025 American Business Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems.“These awards underscore our commitment to leading the industry in the next generation of insurance, providing the innovative technology agents, brokers, carriers and MGAs need to drive more value in their business.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

