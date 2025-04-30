Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer For Any And All Of Certain STACR Notes
|STACR 2016-DNA4 B
|N/A
|3137G0LK3 / N/A
|US3137G0LK36 / N/A
|$31,000,000
|$1,082.50
|STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0MD8 / N/A
|US3137G0MD83 / N/A
|$2,860,000
|$1,029.22
|STACR 2017-DNA1 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0MY2 / N/A
|US3137G0MY21 / N/A
|$11,455,000
|$1,110.00
|STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0NX3 / N/A
|US3137G0NX39 / N/A
|$1,000,000*
|$1,035.63
|STACR 2017-DNA2 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0PR4 / N/A
|US3137G0PR43 / N/A
|$41,210,000
|$1,075.00
|STACR 2017-DNA2 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0PS2 / N/A
|US3137G0PS26 / N/A
|$29,750,000
|$1,150.00
|STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0QQ5 / N/A
|US3137G0QQ50 / N/A
|$0*
|$1,025.63
|STACR 2017-DNA3 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0RJ0 / N/A
|US3137G0RJ09 / N/A
|$37,677,047
|$1,073.75
|STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0NE5 / N/A
|US3137G0NE57 / N/A
|$11,850,000
|$1,037.50
|STACR 2017-HQA1 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0ND7 / N/A
|US3137G0ND74 / N/A
|$14,500,000
|$1,156.25
|STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0PU7 / N/A
|US3137G0PU71 / N/A
|$550,000*
|$1,027.50
|STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0TH2 / N/A
|US3137G0TH25 / N/A
|$0*
|$1,014.38
|STACR 2018-DNA2 M-2
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA2
|35563TAB7 / N/A
|US35563TAB70 / N/A
|$0*
|$1,020.32
|STACR 2018-DNA2 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA2
|35563TAV3 / N/A
|US35563TAV35 / N/A
|$6,000,000
|$1,072.50
|STACR 2018-DNA3 M-2
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA3
|35563WAH7 / N/A
|US35563WAH79 / N/A
|$8,175,000*
|$1,020.46
|STACR 2018-DNA3 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA3
|35563WBD5 / N/A
|US35563WBD56 / N/A
|$23,335,885
|$1,081.25
|STACR 2018-HQA1 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0UX5 / N/A
|US3137G0UX55 / N/A
|$86,540,000
|$1,085.00
|STACR 2019-DNA4 B-2
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4
| 35565ABE9 /
U3202KBE1
| US35565ABE91 /
USU3202KBE11
|$87,000,000
|$1,116.41
|STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-FTR2
|35564WBD4 / N/A
|US35564WBD48 / N/A
|$27,250,000
|$1,057.50
|STACR 2019-FTR4 B-2
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-FTR4
| 35565GAE7 /
U3202TAE3
| US35565GAE70 /
USU3202TAE39
|$111,220,000
|$1,090.00
|STACR 2019-HQA3 B-2
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA3
|35564XBE0 / N/A
|US35564XBE04 / N/A
|$80,000,000
|$1,135.00
|STACR 2019-HRP1 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HRP1
|35564RCB8 / N/A
|US35564RCB87 / N/A
|$18,540,000
|$1,090.00
|STACR 2019-HRP1 B-2
|Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HRP1
|35564RCC6 / N/A
|US35564RCC60 / N/A
|$42,000,000
|$1,195.00
|STACR 2020-DNA1 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA1
| 35565HBD6 /
U3198MBD5
| US35565HBD61 /
USU3198MBD57
|$41,125,875
|$1,027.50
|STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1
| 35564KPU7 /
U3201WPU5
| US35564KPU78 /
USU3201WPU53
|$116,868,000
|$1,001.88
|STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1
| 35564KPV5 /
U3201WPV3
| US35564KPV51 /
USU3201WPV37
|$45,906,500
|$1,010.94
|STACR 2022-DNA2 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA2
| 35564KRF8 /
U3201WRF6
| US35564KRF83 /
USU3201WRF68
|$597,000,000
|$1,020.78
|STACR 2022-DNA3 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA3
| 35564KUW7 /
U3201WUW5
| US35564KUW79 /
USU3201WUW54
|$672,000,000
|$1,012.03
|STACR 2022-DNA4 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA4
| 35564KWS4 /
U3201WWS2
| US35564KWS40 /
USU3201WWS25
|$554,000,000
|$1,015.31
|STACR 2022-HQA1 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-HQA1
| 35564KTB5 /
U3201WTB3
| US35564KTB51 /
USU3201WTB37
|$35,800,889
|$1,040.47
|* The Original Principal Amount set forth for such Notes in this table does not include the additional portion of such Notes identified in the Offer to Purchase as an Associated Eligible Series of Notes, which, upon the completion of the indicated exchange of the related ineligible securities for such Associated Eligible Series of Notes, would also become eligible to participate in the Offer.
This announcement is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of offers to buy any of these securities. None of Freddie Mac, the Dealer Managers, or the Information Agent make any recommendation that any holder of the securities tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the original principal amount of such holder's securities. Holders must make their own decisions whether to tender securities, and if so, decide on the original principal amount of securities to tender.
The Offer is being made only upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents. Copies of the Offer Documents may be obtained on Freddie Mac's website at or from the Information Agent for the Offer, Global Bondholder Services Corporation's website at , or by calling (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free). Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll free); or Global Bondholder Services Corporation , as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free).
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.
About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac's Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity , our CRT data intelligence portal.
About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
