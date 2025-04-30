The Windjammer Way Surpasses $3M And Rising: A Historic Vessel, A Modern Mission, And The Final Call To Come Aboard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors Rally to Preserve Maritime History and Redefine Boutique Cruising with the Iconic S/V Mandalay

Miami, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Windjammer Way, a visionary venture reimagining boutique cruising in the Caribbean, proudly announces a major fundraising milestone: $3,075,500 raised through its equity crowdfunding campaign on Vicinity Capita .

This funding milestone brings the project one step closer to preserving a historic maritime icon while launching a new era of intimate, purpose-driven cruising. With just weeks remaining, the campaign is set to close soon, offering final opportunities for investors to come aboard.

An Invitation to Own a Piece of Maritime History

With less than a month remaining, investors still have a unique opportunity to own equity in the revitalization of S/V Mandalay and join The Windjammer Way on its mission to transform the boutique cruise industry.

“This isn't just about preserving a historic vessel,” says Zack Luttrell, President of The Windjammer Way.“It's about creating a one-of-a-kind travel experience that captures the spirit of true adventure, cultural connection, and mindful luxury.”

Key Highlights for Investors:



Preserving a Sailing Legend : Investors support the full restoration of the S/V Mandalay - a historic vessel that has inspired generations of seafarers.



Cultural and Environmental Stewardship : The business model centers around sustainable tourism and deep collaboration with Caribbean communities.



Tap Into Industry Growth : As travelers increasingly seek authenticity over scale, The Windjammer Way occupies a timely niche in the $150B+ global cruise industry.

Charm Meets Comfort : Maintain the vessel's authenticity while adding modern amenities and sustainable practices for a new generation of travelers.



Final Call to Come Aboard

With the campaign closing soon, The Windjammer Way invites interested investors to explore the opportunity before it sets sail.

To learn more or invest, visit: vicinitycapital.com/windjammerway



CONTACT: Taylor Bradley Director of Marketing The Windjammer Way