AAPA 2025 Salary Report: Rising Compensation Confirms PA Profession’S Vital Role In Healthcare System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alexandria, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) has released the findings of its 2025 AAPA Salary Report, shedding light on key trends shaping the physician associate/assistant (PA) profession. Notably, the report reveals a 5.5% increase in the total median compensation for PAs, reflecting a growing recognition of their essential role in healthcare. The findings were released in the 2025 AAPA Digital Salary Report .

“These findings highlight the immense value that PAs bring to the healthcare system as patient needs continue to grow,” said AAPA President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jason Prevelige, DMSc, PA-C, DFAAPA.“Patients and employers alike are placing their trust in PAs to deliver high-quality care, and this investment reflects that confidence.”

According to the results, the total median compensation across all earning types was $134,000, a 5.5% increase from $127,000 reported in 2023. Additionally, the median hourly wage has increased to $75 per hour, up from $70 in the previous year. These salary increases underscore the growing value placed on PAs in the healthcare system as the need for healthcare services continues to rise.

The report also examines compensation through a cost-of-living lens. While California, Hawaii, and Alaska report the highest base salaries for PAs, when adjusting for living costs, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Missouri offer the highest cost-of-living-adjusted base salaries. A detailed, state-by-state comparison of actual and adjusted base and hourly wages will be available later this summer.

Telehealth Use Among PAs Shows Major Growth

The 2025 data also highlight how PAs are expanding access to care. Nearly half of all PAs (49%) used telemedicine in their clinical work within the last year – signaling a massive shift from just 9.6% in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth usage is especially high among PAs in primary care, where 76% report its use.

Other Key Findings



PAs who work in hospitals (regardless of type) reported median compensation of $140,000, up from $131,610 in 2023. Geographic distribution remains concentrated in metropolitan areas, where approximately 90% of PAs practice. However, PAs working in nonmetro areas are more likely to specialize in primary care (43%) compared to those in metro settings (20%).

Approximately three in five (59%) PAs were under 40 years of age, positioning the profession for decades of continued growth and leadership.

The 2025 AAPA Salary Report is the only PA salary resource that provides detailed information about base salary, base hourly wage, bonus, and benefits. The report provides detailed breakdowns based on experience, specialty, setting, and employer. Data for the 2025 AAPA Salary Report was collected via the 2025 AAPA Salary Survey between January 14 and February 28, 2025. The survey was open to all non-retired PAs in the U.S. via internet and social media.

For more information on the methodology, please contact ... .

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice.

Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram , and X .

CONTACT: Jenni Roberson American Academy of Physician Associates 703-380-2764 ...