Congratulations To Martha Selmon Of USC﻿, The 2025 CAHME/Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship﻿ Recipient

Martha Selmon accepting the 2025 CAHME/Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship﻿ Award

- Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Martha Selmon, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at the University of South Carolina, has been named the 2025 recipient of the CAHME /Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship﻿.

CAHME scholarships recognize students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. This award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Martha was chosen for her unwavering dedication and her passionate advocacy for vulnerable populations, including veterans. Martha has volunteered for the York County PIT count to support homeless populations and participated in a Health Disparities Simulation to understand healthcare challenges,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, husband of the late Nancy Rosenthal.

“I am honored to have nominated Martha for the CAHME/Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship because she embodies volunteerism and selfless service. As a first-generation student who came from a family with low resources and language barriers, she has demonstrated that she is capable of breaking barriers by being the first in her family to ever serve in the US Armed Forces, but also has shown that she is capable and worthy of doing anything that she sets her mind to,” said Dr. Nabil Natafgi, PhD, MPH, CPH, the Interim Director of the MHA Program at the University of South Carolina.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship. Winning this scholarship is a powerful testament to my dedication and hard work throughout my educational journey as a first generation Latinx student. This award provides vital support as I continue my studies and work towards becoming a leader within the healthcare administration sector,” said Martha Selmon, MHA Candidate at the University of South Carolina and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About The CAHME/Nancy Rosenthal Scholarship

Nancy Rosenthal was a strategic leader with a passion for local market and needed services for the communities served. A former executive with the Yale New Haven Health System and a professor at the University of New Have School of Health Sciences, Nancy also served as a consultant with a consistent record of driving top and bottom line growth.

Nancy's experience crossed all facets of healthcare including strategy, business development and expansion, operations, affiliations, regulatory, innovation, physician relations, population health, marketing, and branding.

Nancy was a CAHME Fellow, frequent site visitor, and member of the CAHME Accreditation Council.

She had a passion for strategically developing relationships and helping students succeed in the world of healthcare.

About the MHA Program At USC

The Master of Health Administration (MHA) program prepares students for a career in the management of health services organizations in the private and public sectors, ranging from direct service providers (hospitals, clinics, long-term care settings) through the ancillary industries (health insurers, quality review organizations). In addition to the core public health disciplines, the MHA program provides training to develop competencies in management, accounting, finance, information technology, quantitative methods, leadership, and evaluation and planning – all geared for health care organizations.

The MHA is offered in a full-time format for traditional students and in a weekend format for working professionals.

Megan Vohden

CAHME

+1 301-298-1820 ext. 704

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.