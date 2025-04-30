Abu Dhabi To Host Middle East Film & Comic Con For Further Two Years Following Successful 13Th Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DCT Abu Dhabi and Informa extend partnership which saw the region's biggest pop culture event relocate to the emirate in 2022

The 13th edition, held from 18-20 April 2025, attracted more than 38,000 fans over three days to Abu Dhabi's ADNEC Centre, driving increased visitor growth to the emirate

Abu Dhabi, UAE –April: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Informa have announced a partnership extension that will see Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) held in Abu Dhabi through to 2027. The agreement, which confirms the emirate as the event's home for a further two editions, was formalised during Arabian Travel Market 2025.

Since relocating to Abu Dhabi in 2022, MEFCC has firmly established itself as the biggest pop culture event in the region, experiencing remarkable growth and attracting diverse celebrities, artists, and fans. Each edition has surpassed previous attendance records, solidifying its position as a leading event for pop culture enthusiasts.

The 2025 edition, which concluded last week (18-20 April), welcomed 38,000 visitors, attracting 400 international brands and celebrities such as Andrew Garfield from the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Charlie Cox from Matt Murdock, Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things, Hideo Ishikawa from Naruto, and Emily Rudd from One Piece. The popular Gaming Arena, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, delivered a line-up of gaming tournaments and challenges across consoles, PC, and mobiles. Gaming enthusiasts also had the exclusive opportunity to demo new games before anyone else.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said:“The continued success of MEFCC in Abu Dhabi reiterates our commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse cultural landscape. We are excited to witness the consistent year-on-year growth in overall attendance, and the increasing number of international visitors who are drawn to experience the Middle East's biggest and most exciting celebration of pop culture. This partnership extension with Informa further solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for entertainment and cultural experiences, attracting even more visitors from around the globe.”

MEFCC offers an expansive range of activities and exhibitions that celebrate various facets of pop culture, including film, television, gaming, anime, and comics. Past editions have featured high-profile guests such as David Harbour from Stranger Things, Hayden Christensen from Star Wars, Matt Smith from House of the Dragon, and Iñaki Godoy of One Piece, alongside voice acting legends from Transformers, Dragon Ball Z, and The Last of Us. The event also boasts popular attractions like the dynamic Artist Alley and the thrilling Gaming Zone, which hosts tournaments for popular games such as NBA2K, FIFA 23, Fortnite, and Rocket League, as well as new additions like the Collectors Gallery and Japanese Village.

Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director of Informa said:“It's an absolute privilege to work in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi to deliver Middle East Film & Comic Con at such a world-class level. Their vision and support have helped elevate MEFCC into one of the region's most iconic and anticipated pop culture events. As we look ahead, we're incredibly excited to continue this journey together and build on this momentum over the next two years-delivering even more unforgettable experiences for fans and continued growth for the creative industries in the UAE.”

During MEFCC event weekends, the emirate aims to attract more than 50,000 attendees, with a high number of international visitors expected. This aligns with Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million and increase the travel and tourism sector's GDP contribution to AED90 billion by 2030.