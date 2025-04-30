403
Iran Confirms Fourth Round of Indirect U.S. Talks in Rome
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on Wednesday that the fourth round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Oman, is scheduled to take place in Rome on Saturday, as reported by media sources.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Araghchi addressed the ongoing discussions with Washington over Iran's nuclear program and the issue of U.S. sanctions.
He explained that Oman, which is mediating the dialogue, chose Rome as the venue for the upcoming session due to "technical and logistical reasons."
According to Araghchi, the choice of Rome holds no special significance for Iran.
"Of importance to us are the contents of the negotiations and the mediator," he remarked.
When asked about recent U.S. sanctions imposed despite the ongoing negotiations, he remarked that such steps send an undeniably negative signal.
He clarified that while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently has no involvement in the discussions, "will play an important role in the future if an agreement is reached."
He noted that, despite the absence of a set timeline for wrapping up the talks, Iran naturally had no interest in "attritional negotiations and is not after wasting time."
The first and third rounds of these indirect talks, led by Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, were conducted in Muscat on April 12 and 26, with the second round held in Rome on April 19.
