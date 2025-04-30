403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Criticizes US Handling of COVID-19
(MENAFN) In a strong statement issued on Wednesday, China rebuked the United States for what it described as “indifference and delayed actions” during the worldwide battle against COVID-19.
The criticism centered on claims that Washington has unfairly targeted Beijing in an attempt to shift attention away from what the paper referred to as “its own mismanaged” response to the pandemic.
The accusations were detailed in a newly published White Paper by China’s State Council Information Office, entitled “Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China’s Actions and Stance.”
This official document outlines China’s viewpoint and actions regarding the containment of the virus and the investigation into its beginnings.
The White Paper maintains that there is “substantial evidence” suggesting the coronavirus “might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China.”
It calls for an in-depth inquiry into whether the virus may have originated in the U.S., challenging the commonly accepted narrative.
Based on the document, “The US has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response,” further alleging that Washington has circulated false information and squandered the “precious time China had secured for the global fight against the pandemic.”
These accusations reflect Beijing’s frustration over being blamed for the initial spread of the virus.
China’s remarks were issued in reaction to a newly introduced White House website, launched on April 18, which supports the claim that COVID-19 began from a laboratory incident in China.
This theory, which the Chinese authorities have consistently denied, has reignited diplomatic tensions between the two powers.
The criticism centered on claims that Washington has unfairly targeted Beijing in an attempt to shift attention away from what the paper referred to as “its own mismanaged” response to the pandemic.
The accusations were detailed in a newly published White Paper by China’s State Council Information Office, entitled “Covid-19 Prevention, Control and Origins Tracing: China’s Actions and Stance.”
This official document outlines China’s viewpoint and actions regarding the containment of the virus and the investigation into its beginnings.
The White Paper maintains that there is “substantial evidence” suggesting the coronavirus “might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China.”
It calls for an in-depth inquiry into whether the virus may have originated in the U.S., challenging the commonly accepted narrative.
Based on the document, “The US has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response,” further alleging that Washington has circulated false information and squandered the “precious time China had secured for the global fight against the pandemic.”
These accusations reflect Beijing’s frustration over being blamed for the initial spread of the virus.
China’s remarks were issued in reaction to a newly introduced White House website, launched on April 18, which supports the claim that COVID-19 began from a laboratory incident in China.
This theory, which the Chinese authorities have consistently denied, has reignited diplomatic tensions between the two powers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment