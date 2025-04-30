Sendbird Launches First Omnipresent AI Agent, Marking Shift From Reactive To Proactive Customer Support

AI agent resolves issues before they escalate by combining omnichannel continuity, proactive intelligence and contextual memory

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird Inc., the AI communications platform trusted by the world's largest apps, today announced the launch of its Omnipresent AI Agent, a smarter, more intuitive support solution designed to prevent customer service issues rather than just react to them. By combining omnichannel continuity, proactive insight and contextual memory, Sendbird's Omnipresent AI Agent introduces a new era of artificial intelligence-driven support – meeting customers wherever they prefer to engage across web, mobile, email, SMS, WhatsApp and voice channels – without losing track of the conversation history.

As customers increasingly expect uninterrupted and personalized support experiences, companies are facing more pressure than ever to provide continuity across communications channels. According to a Gartner survey , 62% of customer service channel transitions are considered "high-effort" for consumers, leading to diminished customer satisfaction and loyalty. Unlike traditional tools that rely on static triggers or siloed interactions, Sendbird's AI agent remembers customer conversations to ensure support flows naturally, no matter where it begins.

"Customers don't think in terms of channels and neither should your AI. They just want their issues resolved, fast," said John Kim, CEO of Sendbird. "Most companies and their bots wait to be prompted, then reset every time a new conversation starts. But imagine if a customer's problem is handled before they reach out. That's the promise of omnipresent support. It's like same-day delivery for customer support. Once you experience it, there's no turning back."

Key capabilities and benefits of the Omnipresent AI Agent include:



Proactive assistance that detects friction and intervenes before issues escalate, reducing ticket volume and boosting overall satisfaction.

Context-aware intelligence that maintains memory across channels so customers never need to repeat themselves helps to lower operational costs by reducing rework.

Invisible until needed , it engages with precision and retreats when necessary, ensuring an uninterrupted experience. Omnichannel continuity across mobile, web, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and voice.

"Customer support is evolving toward a future that is omnipresent, proactive and deeply personalized," said Courtney Munroe, research vice president at IDC. "Sendbird's AI agent empowers businesses to move beyond siloed, reactive interactions to memory-rich customer experiences that reduce friction, anticipate needs and improve loyalty all at the same time."

Sendbird's AI Agent is designed to align customer support with broader business objectives, delivering value where timing, personalization and convenience are business critical. Customer use cases that inspired Sendbird to productize the AI solution include:



Retail and direct-to-consumer : Proactively recovers sales opportunities and reduces drop-off at crucial conversation moments.

On-demand services: Preemptively resolves issues such as late deliveries or driver no-shows, before customers escalate, reducing anxiety and preserving trust.

Travel and hospitality: Anticipates disruptions such as flight delays, enabling real-time outreach and rescheduling. Subscription-based services: Detects early signals of churn and initiates retention strategies through personalized downgrade offers.

"The AI agent platform from Sendbird stood out to us for its clean interface and user-friendly design," said Dave Singh, director of product management at Transcarent (formerly Accolade). " It's clear they're focused on building something that's easy to engage with."

The Omnipresent AI Agent is available now. To learn more or see the product in action, visit the Sendbird webs ite .

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the omnichannel AI agent platform used by global enterprises to elevate customer experience, by initiating autonomous support & sales conversations, keeping humans in the loop for complex inquiries, and re-engaging customers with proactive business messages.

Combining omnichannel AI and battle-tested, award-winning communication APIs, Sendbird enables businesses to build AI agents and meaningful customer connections at scale. Trusted by 4,000+ leading apps-including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom and Yahoo Sports-Sendbird powers over 7 billion conversations every month, offering exceptional reliability, security, and compliance that meet enterprise-level demands.

Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and other reputable investors.

SOURCE Sendbird

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED