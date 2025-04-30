ESR's Red Dot Award Legacy: A Testament To User-Centered Innovation And Design Excellence
Red Dot Award 2025 Winner – Design Legacy Continues
A Legacy of Design Excellence
Established in Germany in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award has become one of the world's most prestigious marks of design excellence. Judged by an international panel of experts, the award recognizes outstanding achievements in product design and design concepts, with evaluation criteria including innovation, functionality, ergonomics, and environmental impact.
Over the years, ESR has continually expanded boundaries in form, function, and user experience. The recognition of ESR 's products by the Red Dot jury cements the brand's position as a design-forward tech innovator.
Award-Winning Products that Redefine Everyday Tech2025-ESR CryoBoost® Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station
Set to be Qi2.2 certified, and certified for Made for Apple Watch, the 2025 CryoBoost® Charging Station is a cutting-edge solution that tackles the core issues of wireless charging speed and overheating. Powered by ESR's patented CryoBoost® active cooling technology, it charges 30 minutes faster (for iPhone 16 Pro) than other Qi2.2 charging stations and runs whisper-quiet. The foldable 3-in-1 design charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, and its GaN USB-C port also supports 50W fast charging for laptops.
Some users previously mentioned that the sound of the built-in CryoBoost® fan could be a bit noticeable at night. In response, this version introduces an independent fan control button, allowing the fan to be turned off without affecting charging. The overall design is more user-friendly, featuring a foldable, multi-angle stand for convenient viewing. The Apple Watch module pops up from the base, and the recessed AirPods pad keeps the layout clean and compact. With crisp edges and an ultra-slim, foldable build, the station combines sleek aesthetics with smart functionality-perfect for charging on the go.
2024-ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet Stand (Grip)
Winner of both the 2024 Red Dot and iF Design Awards, this multifunctional wallet stand combines sleek design with real-time location tracking via Apple's Find My network. As the first to integrate Find My into a magnetic wallet stand after AirTag' debuted in 2021, we set the standard for smart everyday carry. The wallet features an adjustable kickstand, a comfortable grip strap, and space for three cards-delivering both style and utility. Available in five refined finishes-Black, Black Carbon Fiber, Brown, Desert Titanium, and Dark Blue-to suit every personal style. Black and Desert Titanium are available now; the remaining colors launch mid-May.
2023-ESR MagSlim Magnetic Power Bank (10,000 mAh, Kickstand)
Awarded both the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award in 2023, the MagSlim Magnetic Power Bank features a sleek, compact form with powerful 15W Qi2-certified wireless charging. Its 27W wired fast-charging option, real-time LED power display, and multi-angle kickstand offer versatility and performance, while the strong magnetic attachment ensures seamless alignment and security. Its efficient low-heat charging system offers peace of mind and superior safety. It is available in five stylish colors-Black, Lavender, Sky Blue, Titanium, and White-ensuring a perfect fit for any style.
2023-ESR Shift Magnetic Case
Innovative and versatile, the 2023 Shift Magnetic Case is the industry's first to offer six distinct usage modes: elevated horizontal viewing, adjustable vertical browsing, low-angle writing and drawing, fixed horizontal typing, detachable back-case gaming, and fridge mounting. Designed for ultimate stability, its ultra-strong stand keeps your iPad secure on any surface-whether on your lap, couch, bed, or desk. With nine adjustable angles, including six high angles for optimal viewing and three low angles for comfortable creativity, the Shift Magnetic Case adapts effortlessly to your needs.
A Commitment to the Future of Design
With multiple Red Dot awards under its belt, ESR continues to lead the way in designing tech products that marry form, function, and innovation. These recognitions underscore the brand's mission to simplify and enrich digital life for users worldwide-expanding beyond convention to deliver smarter, more thoughtful designs, reinforcing ESR 's mission "Tech Made Easier".
Upcoming Product Market Launch:
October 2025 -ESR CryoBoost® Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station
About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years
Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 123 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the No.1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. To stay updated on the award-winning products of ESR, please visit or follow ESR's social media on X , Instagram , and Facebook .
