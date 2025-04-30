VCTI Launches AI Center Of Excellence To Drive Growth Across The Telecom Ecosystem

SOMERSET, N.J., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI , the broadband expansion and network technology experts, today announced the official launch of the AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE), a major milestone in its mission to drive industry-wide innovation and greater profitability through artificial intelligence. The AI CoE is designed to help the telecom ecosystem - technology companies, broadband service providers, and system integrators - with AI-driven solutions that accelerate product development, automate technical operations, and vastly improve customer experiences. With a core focus on real-world impact, the center delivers scalable AI/Machine Learning solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and shorten time to market.

"The telecom industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and AI is no longer optional. It's essential," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "Our AI Center of Excellence is built to address that urgency head-on. We're helping our partners to reimagine how they build, deploy, and manage their technical assets. This is about enabling telecom leaders to win in a fast-changing world."

VCTI's AI CoE: Redefining Telecom Performance

With deep expertise in automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making systems, VCTI's AI CoE is already delivering transformative results for top-tier technology companies and service providers in four areas.

The center automates complex operational issues and technical support tasks, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving overall efficiency. Results include:- 30–40% Technical Assistance Center Cost Reduction- 40% Faster Root Cause Analysis- 60% Improvement in Resolution Time- The AI CoE accelerates innovation by integrating AI into DevOps and testing processes. This approach not only simplifies debugging and improves code quality but also shortens development timelines and reduces deployment costs. The result is faster, more consistent delivery of high-quality products to market. Real world results include:- 65% Reduction in Manual Test Planning & Creation- 25% Boost in Productivity from AI-Driven Automation– The team uses AI to collect real time information from customers and competitors, giving technology companies and service providers a deeper understanding of the market faster than conventional methods.- The AI CoE shortens learning cycles for both personnel and AI models. By embedding automation and data insights into development workflows, the center enables faster adoption of new technologies while providing teams with practical experience using advanced AI platforms.

About VCTI

VCTI offers a suite of SaaS-based applications that unlock the potential of service providers' broadband expansion investments. The Company uses cutting-edge data analytics to pinpoint regions with strong growth potential, while uncovering hidden opportunity within the existing footprint. This allows service providers to make business decisions quickly and decisively. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at

SOURCE VCTI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED