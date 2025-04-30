Putin Wants To Freeze War, Not End It - Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia does not seek peace, instead intending to "freeze" the war in order to continue the aggression in the future.

This was emphasized by the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, who penned an oped for The Guardian, Ukrinform reports with reference to his Telegram channel.

"Today, Putin is betting on Western fatigue. He wants to 'freeze' the war – not end it. And that is why any 'truce' without guarantees and justice would only open the door to new aggression. Easing sanctions, concessions or negotiations on the Kremlin's terms is a trap. You cannot simultaneously talk about peace and arm yourself for a new attack," Yermak said.

He emphasized that Putin seeks not peace, but a respite. According to the head of the Office, calls for a ceasefire now play exclusively in the Kremlin's favor.

"Moscow has not changed its goals. On the contrary, the Russian Federation is exploiting diplomatic talks to buy time, regroup, circumvent sanctions, and continue the war at a time of its own choosing," he stressed.

Yermak emphasized that the only path to peace is to defeat Russia's imperial ambitions rather than to legalize them through yet another "temporary truce."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin on April 28 declared a "truce" on May 8-10 allegedly in honor of Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no need to wait for May 8 to cease hostilities as this could be done immediately.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, commenting on Putin's statement about his readiness to declare a short ceasefire again, said U.S. President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.

