Ganja Philharmonic Holds Saida Tagizade's Solo Concert

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a solo concert of pianist, laureate of international competitions Saida Tagizade "Evening of Piano Music", Azernews reports.

Throughout the evening, the performer captivated the audience with the works of both Azerbaijani and world composers, causing sincere admiration of the audience and receiving a warm welcome from the people of Ganja.

Saida Tagizade presented the audience with the pearls of the Azerbaijani composing school: "Miniatures" by Fikrat Amirov, "Sonatin" and "Sketch" by Gara Garayev, "Reflection" by Vagif Mustafazadeh, "Sea" by Farhad Badalbeyli, "Ballad of Lachin" by Sevda Mammadli, and "Salam Shusha" by Bika Akhunova.

In addition, the program included masterpieces of world classics - "Nocturne" by Frederic Chopin, "Tarantella" by Franz Liszt, "Musical Moments" by Sergei Rachmaninoff and other widely recognised works, which were performed in a deep and emotionally rich performance by the pianist.

It should be noted that today, Saida Tagizade was appointed to the post of director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic by the order of the Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

Saida Tagizade was born in Baku, studied at the Bulbul Secondary Specialised Music School, specialising in piano.

In 2006, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Baku Music Academy (piano, organ, harpsichord), and in 2008 - a master's degree (piano, musicology) with honours.

Since 2016, she has been engaged in teaching activities at the Baku Music Academy. She has performed in the UK, Poland, Finland, the USA, South Africa, South Korea, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Bulgaria, Latvia, France, etc.

Saida Tagizade is the organiser of art projects aimed at the cultural development of children and adolescents.

One of her most significant projects, which she is the author and director of, was the Simurg traditional music festival, aimed at promoting and supporting Azerbaijan's young and talented musicians as well as teaching them professional knowledge and skills in the field of performing arts.

