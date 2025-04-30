Schoox Offers New Report On Frontline Workforce Development From Redthread Research

Findings uncover the missing link in frontline development: balance, focus, and the future

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox , a global leader in frontline workforce learning and skills development, today announced the availability of an insightful new research report, "Developing Frontline Workers: Focus Where it Counts ," independently authored by workforce experts RedThread Research.

RedThread, a leading source of workforce insights, conducted extensive interviews, literature reviews, and roundtables with HR and operational leaders to deliver the report's findings. It provides actionable strategies for organizations to empower their frontline workforce and build future-ready talent.

Licensed for distribution by Schoox, the report identifies a critical imbalance in training investments and outlines the areas of frontline workforce development that organizations must prioritize to improve productivity:



License to Operate: Ensure compliance and safety with essential foundational training.

Current Performance: Close skill gaps and optimize real-time performance. Future Readiness: Prepare workers for automation, digitization, and emerging challenges.

The report also includes these key findings:



Most organizations overinvest in compliance training and underfund development to improve performance and prepare for future needs.

Data-driven strategic alignment of workforce training can directly impact operational efficiency, reduce turnover, and fuel growth in industries like manufacturing. Balancing efforts across these development areas creates a resilient, well-rounded workforce.

"The research provides a strategic framework for addressing a critical organizational challenge: developing frontline employees in a way that aligns with business objectives while maximizing efficiency and future readiness," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou , CEO of Schoox. "We believe organizations must empower their frontline workforce beyond basic compliance, enabling them to flourish and advance alongside the company's strategic vision."

"Our research shows that companies often struggle to balance short-term performance needs with longer-term workforce readiness," said Dani Johnson, Co-Founder at RedThread Research. "This report outlines a clear framework for addressing that challenge with greater focus and strategic alignment."

The "Developing Frontline Workers " report is designed as a practical guide for leaders in manufacturing and other industries to reassess their workforce development strategies and make smarter training investments.

About The Research

RedThread Research conducts all of its research independently, without influence from vendors or sponsors. Schoox was not involved in the original scope or design of this research but has licensed the report for distribution.

About Schoox

Schoox guides L&D Leaders to transform their frontline workforce into a strategic business advantage. We believe people aren't cogs in a machine, but the driving force behind business success. That's why we designed a unique learning platform that caters to the way humans actually learn. Schoox delivers AI-powered, mobile-optimized, and skills-aligned learning experiences that engage and motivate every employee, from the frontline to corporate. By making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help organizations build a highly skilled workforce that drives business growth and achieves its full potential. Schoox's frontline LMS supports people-focused learning in organizations worldwide, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox .

SOURCE Schoox LLC

