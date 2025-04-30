Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In ROCKWOOL A/S


2025-04-30 09:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 26 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 April 2025

Total number of shares and voting rights in ROCKWOOL A/S

ROCKWOOL A/S (“the Company ”) completed a share split in the ratio of 1:10 on 11 April 2025 pursuant to a resolution adopted at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, the Company is required to disclose the total number of voting rights and shares in the event of changes. Following completion of the share split, the Company's share capital and total number of voting rights are as follows:

Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of shares (of 1 DKK each) Number of votes
Class A shares 98,178,390 98,178,390 981,783,900
Class B shares 118,028,700 118,028,700 118,028,700
Total 216,207,090 216,207,090 1,099,812,600

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment

  • SE-2025-26_EN

MENAFN30042025004107003653ID1109491306

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search