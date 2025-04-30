Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In ROCKWOOL A/S
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK)
|Number of shares (of 1 DKK each)
|Number of votes
|Class A shares
|98,178,390
|98,178,390
|981,783,900
|Class B shares
|118,028,700
|118,028,700
|118,028,700
|Total
|216,207,090
|216,207,090
|1,099,812,600
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
