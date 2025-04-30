Mimecast Appoints Ranjan Singh As Chief Product & Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran to drive innovation and accelerate leadership in securing human risk

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference 2025, San Francisco - Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way businesses manage and secure human risk, today announced that Ranjan Singh has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

Singh brings more than two decades of experience leading product innovation and delivering exceptional, customer-focused cybersecurity solutions. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Mimecast's evolution, bringing together its product and engineering teams under one unified organization, focused on accelerating transformation, expanding market leadership, and redefining how organizations secure their human layer against modern threats.

Prior to joining Mimecast, Singh spent more than three years as Chief Product Officer at Kaseya, where he helped drive the company's rapid global expansion, managing a portfolio of more than 40 SaaS products and contributing to more than $1.5 billion in revenue. His leadership roles at Crestron Electronics and IPC Systems further cemented his reputation for delivering product excellence at scale.

“We're thrilled to welcome Ranjan to Mimecast during such a pivotal time for our company,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast.“Ranjan's deep experience in scaling world-class products, his passion for innovation, and his relentless focus on customer outcomes makes him the ideal leader to drive our Human Risk Management platform forward.”

Singh's leadership will be crucial as Mimecast has increased research and development investment by almost 50% over the last two years to deliver adaptive, AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to better manage insider risk, protect email and collaboration environments, and enhance overall cyber resilience.

Mimecast also recently appointed Rob Juncker as Chief Product Officer. Juncker, who will report directly to Singh, held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Code42 prior to Mimecast's acquisition in July 2024. These key executive appointments underscore Mimecast's commitment to excellence in delivering the best possible platform for their global customer base. Preceding both was the earlier appointment of Igor Shmukler as Chief Development Officer, and the addition of Amol Kulkarni to the Mimecast Board of Directors. Kulkarni is a long-time technology executive, most recently at CrowdStrike where he held the title of Chief Product and Engineering Officer.

“I'm incredibly excited to join Mimecast at a time when securing human risk has never been more important,” said Ranjan Singh.“Mimecast's vision, culture, and commitment to customer success are what drew me here. I look forward to working alongside very talented colleagues to deliver an exceptional platform that makes organizations more secure, resilient, and empowered to meet the future with confidence.”

Singh holds a bachelor's degree from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, and a master's degree from New York University. Originally from India and having lived in Australia and the United States, Singh's global perspective and cross-market leadership experience will further strengthen Mimecast's innovation and growth.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and secure human risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology safeguards critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Mimecast is a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

Press Contacts

Tim Hamilton

Principal, Global Corporate Communications Manager

+1 603-918-6757

...

General inquiries

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at