Three Stops, Thousands Of Titles: Menassah Champions UAE Publishing At Rabat, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirati publications continue to secure a prominent place among leading literary works at local and regional book fairs, as Menassah Distribution Company participates in three major cultural events across Rabat, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi throughout April and May 2025. With each event, the company reaffirms its mission to promote knowledge and strengthen the UAE's cultural presence on renowned international platforms.

Through these participations,“Menassah” continues to play a pioneering role in promoting Emirati creative output and bringing it to wider audiences of readers and intellectuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. By presenting thousands of titles that reflect the richness and diversity of UAE literature, the company opens new horizons for Emirati publishers, reinforcing the country's position as a dynamic cultural hub and supporting its creative economy.

At the Rabat International Book Fair:

From 17 to 27 April 2025,“Menassah” Distribution Company made a notable impact through its participation in the 30th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat – one of the most prominent literary events in Morocco. The company introduced Moroccan readers to a wide selection of titles published by 96 Emirati publishers, showcasing 1,069 titles and a total of 3,762 books. This participation fortified the strong cultural exchange between Morocco and the UAE, especially with the Sharjah Emirate being hosted as the Guest of Honour at this year's edition - a tribute to its distinguished cultural and intellectual stature on the international stage.

Enriching the World of Childhood at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

From 23 April to 4 May 2025,“Menassah” Distribution Company is set to bring a rich literary experience to young readers and their families during the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival - one of the region's largest children's book fairs. The company is presenting 592 titles published by 60 Emirati publishers, with a total of 3,840 books.

This participation is distinguished by a collaboration between the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and“Menassah” Distribution Company in hosting a dedicated pavilion celebrating the winning titles of the International Award for Arabic Children's Literature, presented by Etisalat as part of the UAEBBY's national programme. The pavilion serves as an inspiring space for fans of children's literature, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting initiatives that foster a culture of reading among younger generations.

A Distinguished Presence at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair:

“Menassah” concludes this cultural journey in Abu Dhabi, where it is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair from 26 April to 5 May 2025 - a global platform for the publishing industry and cultural exchange. The company is showcasing 641 titles from 51 Emirati publishers, with a total of 4,086 books, underscoring its commitment to supporting the UAE's cultural movement and expanding its reach to readers and publishing professionals around the world.

The joint pavilion with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) features a curated selection of titles that have won the International Award for Arabic Children's Literature presented by Etisalat. This space serves as a showcase of Emirati literary excellence.

A Firm Commitment:

Through its diverse strategic participations,“Menassah” reaffirms its steadfast commitment to solidifying the presence of Emirati books at major cultural events, supporting efforts to promote national culture, and expanding avenues of collaboration with regional and international publishing houses and cultural institutions - all in pursuit of reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading hub in the field of publishing and knowledge production.