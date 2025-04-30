OLLIE's RAISES OVER $830,000 FOR FEEDING AMERICA®

Fundraising Campaign Benefits 138 Partner Food Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's largest retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce that it raised more than $830,000 for Feeding America through its sixth annual in-store fundraising campaign. Since 2020, Ollie's stores have raised more than $4.4 million to help fight hunger in America. This year's campaign included 579 Ollie's stores across 31 states raising funds from March 9th to April 12th to benefit 138 Feeding America partner food banks in local communities served by Ollie's stores.

"Food insecurity affects millions of Americans every day, and Ollie's is proud to stand alongside Feeding America in the fight to end hunger," said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "Through our growing store base, the dedication of our store team members and the incredible generosity of our customers, we reached a new milestone in giving this year, helping provide even greater support to kids and families in the communities that we serve."

"We are incredibly thankful to Ollie's customers and team members for their generosity and support at a time when high food costs and expenses have intensified food insecurity for many families," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Ending hunger is a mission that requires strong collaboration. Partners like Ollie's, who share in our vision of a hunger-free future, play a significant role in helping to ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive."

