Context Networks And Play Globally Announce Strategic Stock Swap Agreement

Agreement Opens New Avenues for Gamified Advertising and Casino Loyalty Engagement

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks, Inc., the first programmatic advertising platform engineered for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic stock swap agreement with Play Globally, a pioneering sports gamification company redefining real-time fan engagement. Effective April 16, 2025, the agreement grants each company a 0.7% equity stake in the other, based on mutual valuations of $20 million.

The partnership gives Context Networks access to Play Globally's patented mobile gamification platform-technology that enhances Context's contextual advertising capabilities and broadens its reach in interactive gaming. Context Networks will provide the full advertising technology stack for Play Globally's free-to-play mobile app, enabling dynamic in-app advertisements and branded sweepstakes tournaments that create value for players and sponsors alike. In return, Play Globally benefits from Context's ad tech infrastructure, brand relationships, and growing casino distribution network.

Said Stephen Dunham, CEO of Play Globally, "Our partnership with Context Networks strengthens our ability to bring value to players, casinos, and brand partners alike. By integrating contextual advertising and monetization into our platform, we're not only enhancing the user experience but also enabling casinos to extend engagement in new, measurable ways. This agreement supports our long-term strategy of building a next-generation fan engagement engine, and Context is the ideal partner to help us scale it."

Beyond mobile engagement, the app will be introduced as a bonus game within casinos, giving slot players access to immersive, on-premise tournaments that extend beyond the casino floor. These tournaments can be continued off-premise, with redemptions or point conversions requiring in-person visits-creating a powerful new driver for repeat foot traffic, player retention, and loyalty program engagement. By pairing Play Globally's patented gameplay experience with Context's targeted ad delivery and brand partnerships, the companies are establishing a differentiated, measurable platform for interactive advertising in gaming environments.

"Our partnership with Play Globally reflects our shared belief in the future of gamified advertising, real-time fan engagement, and data-driven loyalty ecosystems," said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "Their platform is uniquely positioned to complement our contextual ad stack and help our clients create immersive experiences that extend well beyond the casino floor."

In February, Context Networks announced a strategic stock swap with Mobiquity Technologies, a leader in data intelligence and ad tech, reinforcing their shared commitment to transforming casino advertising. The $500,000 equity investment granted each company a minority stake in the other, strengthening a partnership focused on AI-driven programmatic advertising and expanding reach within the fast-growing gaming and casino market. This move builds on their successful deployments and positions both companies for accelerated innovation and growth across gaming environments.

About Play Globally

Play Globally is a sports gamification company with a patent-pending mobile app that brings sports data to life through real-time, free-to-play games and sweepstakes tournaments. By combining sports, prizes, and interactive fan experiences, Play Globally empowers fans to play along with live events while creating monetization opportunities for partners through advertising and sponsorships. Learn more at playglobally.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media NetworkTM (CPMNTM) provides casino operators with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Context Networks

