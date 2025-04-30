SHOPLINE And Lvlup Ventures Partner To Invest In The Growth Of CPG, Beauty And Electronics Brands Through Lvlup's New Consumer Goodsfund

Partnership Combines Industry-Leading Commerce Technology with Elite Venture Network to Empower Early-Stage CPG Startups

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE , a leading and rapidly growing e-commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider trusted by over 600,000 merchants worldwide, has announced its position as the anchor LP/Investor in LvlUp Ventures ' new CP/Consumer Goods Fund. This monumental partnership combines the expertise and ecosystem of one of the most recognized venture capital firms in the United States with SHOPLINE's powerful e-commerce capabilities & platform.

Together, the companies aim to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping CPG, beauty and electronics brand merchants grow faster and smarter - with the right expertise, resources, and connections to compete in today's dynamic retail environment.

Bridging the Technology Gap for Emerging Brands

SHOPLINE's all-in-one commerce platform will give LvlUp-backed companies access to the same enterprise-grade tools powering global retail leaders. The partnership specifically addresses four key challenges faced by emerging brands:



Fragmented Purchase Journeys: SHOPLINE's unified commerce technology eliminates friction between discovery and purchase, enabling seamless one-tap buying experiences directly within social environments

Limited Real-Time Engagement: The platform's advanced livestreaming and social commerce capabilities transform passive browsing into interactive shopping experiences.

Personalization at Scale: AI-powered analytics and recommendation engines help brands leverage zero and first-party data across touchpoints to create personalized shopping experiences that have been shown to triple conversion rates Disconnected Commerce Systems: SHOPLINE's integrated inventory management ensures real-time visibility across channels, solving a critical challenge for omnichannel retail

"Our mission at SHOPLINE has always been to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and technology they need to succeed in a fast-changing commerce landscape," said Christopher Yang, Co-president of SHOPLINE. "The future of retail is unquestionably social, but success requires more than simply adding shopping tags to Instagram posts or hosting occasional livestreams. Brands that thrive must reimagine their entire commerce infrastructure and customer engagement strategy for a world where social media is the primary storefront."

Comprehensive Support for Growth-Stage Brands

As part of the partnership, SHOPLINE will provide LvlUp-backed companies and founders with prioritized access to its comprehensive commerce solution, which includes:



Seamless Social Commerce Integration: Direct connections to major social platforms with one-tap purchasing functionality that mirrors the "super-app effect" driving extraordinary growth in Asian markets

Omnichannel Selling Capabilities: Unified management of online storefronts, social commerce, POS systems, and B2B relationships through a single dashboard

Advanced Marketing Automation: AI-driven customer segmentation, personalized recommendations, and campaign management tools that leverage cross-platform behavioral data Global Payment and Shipping Solutions: Enterprise-grade logistics and payment processing optimized for cross-border commerce

In addition, merchants will benefit from:



White-glove onboarding and migration support

Dedicated account management and quarterly performance optimization

Early access to new platform features and beta testing opportunities

Invitations to co-branded events and educational programming focused on e-commerce growth strategies

"LvlUp Ventures is excited to welcome SHOPLINE as the anchor LP in our newly established CPG Fund. The immense value that SHOPLINE's platform, team, and ecosystem bring to our portfolio companies cannot be overstated," said Aaron Golbin, Managing Partner at LvlUp Ventures. "Through the CPG Fund, LvlUp's focus is on backing & deeply supporting the next generation of brands in this age of AI. Emerging technology is reshaping the consumer packaged goods industry, providing a unique opportunity to act on asymmetric advantages. We are excited to work with SHOPLINE to achieve this goal through this new fund's first 100 investments in brands this year."

Several innovative consumer brands are already utilizing the benefits of this partnership, including:



Otherwise Brewing : Award-winning gluten-free beer deliciously crafted in a wide range of styles, brewed exclusively with gluten-free ingredients.

Melo : A sparkling functional drink made with kava and adaptogens to help you relax without the hangover. Naturally calming, non-alcoholic, and designed for stress-free socializing. Sensate : Delivers relaxation technology and devices that use infrasonic waves and immersive soundscapes to help regulate the nervous system, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality.

About LvlUp Ventures

LvlUp Ventures is a multi-stage venture firm and one of the most recognized names in U.S. venture capital. LvlUp has a proven track record of employing a value-driven approach to investing in and supporting startups, amassing roughly 75 portfolio companies in just 2 years & an annual pipeline of 10,000 applicants. LvlUp operates multiple funds and over 10 startup programs – powered by its world class infrastructure. Pioneering bespoke programs for every stage of a company's journey, the firm leverages dozens of corporate relationships to accelerate startups' growth (Google, Carta, Intuit, and more), a powerful technology backbone & suite of proprietary resources for startups, and 2,000 extended team members across every major startup hub globally. LvlUp Ventures is hyper-focused on backing and accelerating top startups across every stage to create category-defining companies like Versus and CosmicWire. LvlUp Ventures is the first and only VC firm to have accelerated mid-market & publicly-traded companies, is the creator of the VC super application, and pioneered the bespoke acceleration model that scales over 50 companies with less than a 5% failure rate every year.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn .

