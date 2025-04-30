Prime Jet Expands Fleet With Three New Aircraft Additions, Including Brand-New G650



Gulfstream G650 – Delivered directly from the factory, this pristine G650 represents the latest in advanced avionics, aerodynamic design, and in-flight luxury. It joins the charter fleet under Part 135 and is poised to serve international clientele with speed, grace, and style. Gulfstream G550 & GIVSP – These aircraft are available for Part 135 charter and offer spacious, elegant interiors with seating for up to 13 passengers. Both are maintained to the highest standards and reflect the premium quality Prime Jet consistently delivers across its fleet.

"We are thrilled to welcome these aircraft into our program," said Cheryl Janke, CEO of Prime Jet. "Building strong, long-term relationships with aircraft owners remains at the heart of Prime Jet's success. We are honored to work alongside trusted aircraft owners and proud to offer premium private air travel solutions around the globe."

We are continually investing in the quality, safety, and comfort of our fleet to ensure we deliver an exceptional private aviation experience-both for the owners and brokers we partner with as well as the passengers we serve. Alongside this expansion, nearly half of our fleet has undergone major upgrades in 2025 - including new seating, refreshed carpeting, modernized cabinetry, and enhanced onboard entertainment. One of the highlights: our Gulfstream GV N970BG now features Starlink, offering passengers seamless high-speed internet at 45,000 feet. At Prime Jet, we are known for the exceptional condition, presentation, and quality of our aircraft - a standard we work diligently to uphold for both owners and charter clients.

With these fleet additions, Prime Jet now offers greater access to long-range, large-cabin aircraft, reinforcing its strategic position in the global private aviation market. We value trusted partnerships with aircraft owners who rely on our expertise in flight operations, compliance, and aircraft care. For clients seeking charter, these new additions and aircraft refurbishments provide more availability for international and coast-to-coast missions with the confidence that every aircraft meets rigorous safety, maintenance, and presentation standards.

About Prime Jet

Prime Jet is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. Specializing in Gulfstream aircraft, we fulfill aircraft management and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient, and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect; we protect your Clock, Stock, and Flock.

Media Contact:

Michele Fuentes

[email protected]

303.792.2374

