Exus Renewables North America Appoints Jay Leitstein As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leitstein brings over two decades of financial leadership experience in the energy industry to Exus. He most recently served as Interim Chief Accounting Officer at enCore Energy Corp., where he oversaw all accounting and reporting processes and spearheaded significant improvements in financial systems and controls. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at TexGen Power, LLC, where he managed all financial operations for a large portfolio of power plants, maximizing shareholder returns.

"Jay's extensive background in energy finance and his proven track record of implementing robust financial frameworks make him the ideal addition to our leadership team," said Jim Spencer, President and CEO of Exus Renewables North America. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as a next-generation platform that builds, owns, operates, and manages renewable energy assets across North America."

In his new role, Leitstein will oversee all financial operations, including strategic financial planning, reporting, and capital structuring. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Exus expands its portfolio of renewable energy projects and navigates the evolving landscape of the U.S. renewable energy market.

"I am thrilled to join Exus Renewables North America during this exciting period of growth," said Leitstein. "The company has established itself as a leader in renewable energy development, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and helping advance America's clean energy future."

Leitstein's appointment follows several recent additions to Exus' leadership team, including Brian Johnston as VP of Engineering, Procurement & Construction; Jay Liu as VP of Transmission; Brian Reindl, VP of Development – West; Seth Wilmore as VP of Permitting & Development; and Andria Lake as VP of Power Origination & Structuring. Together, this strengthened leadership team will drive Exus' strategy to accelerate the development and operation of renewable energy assets across North America.

Leitstein holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Kean University and is a Certified Public Accountant in New Jersey.

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America ( ) is a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across the United States. With offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque, and over 80 employees in the U.S., Exus focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets, contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and driving sustainable growth in the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Media Contact:

Sarah McAllister

[email protected]

Mahoney Communications Group

212-220-6045

SOURCE Exus Renewables North America