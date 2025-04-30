Elliott Releases Episode Of Streamline 66 Podcast Series Featuring 1:1 Conversation With Director Nominee Michael Heim

Episode With Mr. Heim, A Founder of Targa Resources, Features Perspectives on Phillips 66 Operations and Value-Unlocking Options for the Company's High-Quality Assets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together make it a top-five shareholder in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ) (the "Company" or "Phillips"), today released the fifth episode of the Streamline 66 Podcast. The series features 1:1 conversations with Elliott's highly qualified director nominees, as well as industry experts.

The latest installment features Nominee Michael Heim, who has a long record of leadership in the energy industry as a founder of Targa Resources, one of the most successful Permian-focused midstream operators, and as a member of multiple boards. Mr. Heim said:



"The assets are very good...If you look at what they've got on a map, they're in the major basins in the United States. They should be up there competitively with their peers, and they haven't been."



"For them to turn things around, [Phillips 66 Midstream] has to have a strategy and they've got to have a Board that is interested in funding their organic growth. Organic growth is where you have higher rates of return. They've got to have a management team that's incentivized based upon their own success. It can't be based upon what's going on in the refineries...they've got to have their own leadership. And they have to have the governance to make sure that the direction that they're headed is the way that maximizes shareholder return."

"It's got great bones. With the right amount of capital and the right discipline, [Phillips 66] should be able to trade like a midstream company does. As it improves its reputation with its producers, it ought to trade in parallel with its peers."

Episodes can be accessed on Streamline66/podcast , and are available on Apple, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are heard. You can also watch the full episodes on YouTube at @Streamline66 .

For more information, including how to vote for Elliott's four nominees to the Phillips 66 Board using the GOLD proxy card, please visit Streamline66 .

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

