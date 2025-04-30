Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALEXANDRIA, La., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the“Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share (“EPS”), an increase of $1.0 million, or 11.2%, compared to $9.3 million, or $1.37 EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 26.4%, compared to $8.2 million, or $1.16 EPS, for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, the quarterly return on assets was 1.32%, and the quarterly return on equity was 12.85%. First Quarter 2025 Performance and Operational Highlights The Company had solid financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, net interest income, and net income increased. The balance sheet reflects good loan growth, while deposits and assets had slight increases. We increased the quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders by 33.3% to $0.12 per share for the first quarter of 2025. Also, in the first quarter, we completed significant upgrades to our digital banking systems.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, which was $1.0 million, or 11.2%, higher than the prior quarter. Net income for the first quarter increased due to having higher net interest income, along with approximately $620,000 of periodic items that reduced operating expenses. These operating expense reductions benefited EPS by approximately $0.07.

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.6 million, which was $923,000, or 3.9%, higher than the prior quarter. Net interest margin FTE increased 13 basis points (“bp(s)”) to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the prior quarter. These improvements resulted from higher securities yields and lower deposit rates.

As of March 31, 2025, assets were $3.19 billion, which was $36.8 million, or 1.2%, higher than December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to a $20.6 million increase in deposits.

Deposits totaled $2.83 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $20.6 million, or 0.7%, compared to $2.81 billion as of December 31, 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher balances in consumer and commercial customer deposit accounts, partially offset by the seasonal outflow of funds from public entity customers.

As of March 31, 2025, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $2.11 billion, which was $39.7 million, or 1.9%, higher than $2.08 billion as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, we had steady new loan closing activity, combined with funding of loan construction commitments.

As of March 31, 2025, total securities were $699.5 million, which was $14.7 million, or 2.1%, higher than December 31, 2024. Securities increased mainly due to the purchase of new securities, combined with a smaller net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (“AFS”).

As of March 31, 2025, liquid assets, which are cash and cash equivalents, were $252.2 million, and the liquid assets to assets ratio was 7.91%. We do not have any borrowings, brokered deposits, or internet-sourced deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $450,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $300,000 for the prior quarter. The $150,000 increase was due to loan growth and uncertainty regarding tariffs and trade.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) were $5.2 million, or 0.16% of assets, and the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $21.8 million, or 1.03% of loans HFI.

In the first quarter of 2025, the quarterly cash dividend increased by 33.3% to $0.12 per common share, up from $0.09 per common share for each quarter in 2024.

The 2025 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $5.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the 2025 stock repurchase program had $5.0 million of available capacity.

In the first quarter of 2025, Red River Bank's online, mobile banking, and bill payment systems were upgraded in order to improve our digital services for all customers.

In the first quarter of 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the Bank 14th of the top 50 best deposit franchises in 2024 for banks with assets between $3.0 and $10.0 billion. On March 14, 2025, our board of directors and executive management had the privilege of ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York to commemorate being a public company for 6 years. Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are pleased with the financial results for the first quarter of 2025. We produced solid net interest margin improvement, higher net income, and positive, relationship-based core loan growth. As a result of consistent earnings, strong capital levels, and confidence in our consistent and conservative banking culture, the board of directors approved a 33.3% increase to the quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 to $0.12 per share. “We continue to be very focused on net interest margin improvement and managing our cost of deposits, while also focusing on redeploying assets into higher yielding assets. In the first quarter of 2025, our net interest margin FTE increased by 13 bps, net interest income increased by 3.9%, and net income increased by 11.2%. “We remain pleased with the level of our customer banking activity across Louisiana. We are focused on adding experienced relationship bankers and growing our presence in our newer markets. Recently there has been expanded emphasis and renewed efforts on economic development in Louisiana. This has resulted in various new and significant corporate expansion announcements for new projects throughout the state. Overall, as of March 31, 2025, our customers seem optimistic about economic activity and growth. “Despite this optimism, as result of the April 2, 2025 announcements and changes to the United States tariff policy, we are assessing the possible impact to our customers and the Company. These changes have injected new uncertainty into the economic environment and could result in a slowdown in activity, higher inflation, and a loss of consumer confidence. We are monitoring this situation with our customers as these events unfold. We are hopeful that these policies will be settled quickly and with minimal, negative impact. “Since the Company was founded in 1998, we have focused on having a consistent, conservative, and prudent banking philosophy and strategy. We remain focused on these principles, while also striving daily to build customer relationships, expand market share, and create value for our shareholders.” Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE Net interest income and net interest margin FTE increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. These measures were both primarily impacted by improved yields on securities and lower deposit rates. The Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) decreased the federal funds rate by 50 bps in September of 2024, and by an additional 50 bps during the fourth quarter of 2024, and then kept the federal funds rate consistent in the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.6 million, which was $923,000, or 3.9%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a $178,000 increase in interest and dividend income, combined with a $745,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income was mainly due to higher interest income on securities. Securities income increased $233,000, primarily due to reinvesting lower yielding securities cash flows into higher yielding securities. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower rates on time deposits. The net interest margin FTE increased 13 bps to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the prior quarter. This increase was due to improved yields on securities and loans, combined with lower deposit costs. The yield on securities increased 11 bps, primarily due to reinvesting lower yielding securities cash flows into higher yielding securities. The yield on loans increased 7 bps due to higher rates on new and renewed loans compared to the existing portfolio yield. The average rate on new and renewed loans was 7.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 7.25% for the prior quarter. The cost of deposits decreased 10 bps to 1.61% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.71% for the previous quarter, mainly due to lowering selected time deposit rates. As a result of this change, there was a 37 bp decrease on time deposits during the first quarter. The FOMC kept the federal funds rate consistent in the first quarter of 2025, with the target federal funds range remaining at 4.25%-4.50%. The market's expectation is that the FOMC may lower the target range of the federal funds rate several times in 2025. During the remainder of 2025, we anticipate receiving approximately $80.0 million in securities cash flows with an average yield of 3.28%, and we project approximately $162.2 million of fixed rate loans will mature with an average yield of 6.15%. We expect to redeploy these balances into slightly higher yielding assets. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, we expect $253.6 million of time deposits to mature with an average rate of 4.06%, which we anticipate repricing into slightly lower cost deposits. As of March 31, 2025, floating rate loans were 17.6% of loans HFI, and floating rate transaction deposits were 8.7% of interest-bearing transaction deposits. Depending on balance sheet activity, the movement in interest rates, and the economic outlook, we expect the net interest income and net interest margin FTE to remain fairly consistent for the remainder of 2025. Provision for Credit Losses The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $450,000 for loans, which was $150,000 higher than the provision for credit losses of $300,000 for the prior quarter. The increase in the first quarter of 2025 was related to loan growth in the quarter, combined with uncertainty regarding tariffs and trade. The provision in the fourth quarter of 2024, which included $200,000 for loans and $100,000 for unfunded loans commitments, was due to potential economic challenges resulting from the recent inflationary environment, changing monetary policy, and loan growth. We will continue to evaluate future provision needs in relation to current economic situations, loan growth, trends in asset quality, forecasted information, and other conditions influencing loss expectations. Noninterest Income Noninterest income totaled $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $277,000, or 5.5%, compared to $5.0 million for the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher brokerage income and a gain on equity securities, partially offset by lower mortgage loan income and Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) income. Brokerage income was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $401,000, or 43.4%, compared to $924,000 for the previous quarter. The higher income in the first quarter of 2025 was due to increased investing activity by clients. Assets under management were $1.14 billion as of March 31, 2025. Equity securities are an investment in a Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”) mutual fund consisting primarily of bonds. The gain or loss on equity securities is a fair value adjustment primarily driven by changes in the interest rate environment. Due to the fluctuations in market rates between quarters, equity securities had a gain of $44,000 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $91,000 for the previous quarter. Mortgage loan income totaled $530,000 for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $122,000, or 18.7%, compared to $652,000 for the previous quarter due to decreased purchase activity. SBIC income was $280,000 for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $66,000, or 19.1%, compared to $346,000 for the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower normal income received from these partnerships. We expect SBIC income to be lower in future quarters due to fund value fluctuations. Operating Expenses Operating expenses totaled $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $252,000, or 1.5%, compared to $16.8 million for the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower data processing expense and loan and deposit expense, partially offset by higher personnel expense. Data processing expense totaled $288,000 for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $393,000, or 57.7%, compared to $681,000 for the previous quarter. The decrease was attributable to receipt of a $447,000 periodic refund from our data processing center in the first quarter of 2025. This decrease was partially offset by new expenses and $14,000 of nonrecurring implementation fees related to online, mobile banking, and bill payment systems implemented in the first quarter of 2025. Loan and deposit expenses totaled $62,000 for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $272,000, or 81.4%, compared to $334,000 for the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily attributable to receipt of a $173,000 negotiated, variable rebate from a vendor in the first quarter of 2025. Personnel expenses totaled $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $254,000, or 2.6%, compared to the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to an increase in head count, restarting of payroll tax expense, and increased revenue-based commission compensation. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, we had 375 and 369 total employees, respectively. Asset Overview As of March 31, 2025, assets were $3.19 billion, compared to assets of $3.15 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $36.8 million, or 1.2%. In the first quarter, assets were mainly impacted by a $20.6 million, or 0.7%, increase in deposits. In the first quarter of 2024, liquid assets decreased $16.8 million, or 6.3%, to $252.2 million and averaged $275.9 million for the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, we had sufficient liquid assets available and $1.66 billion accessible from other liquidity sources. The liquid assets to assets ratio was 7.91% as of March 31, 2025. Total securities increased $14.7 million, or 2.1%, to $699.5 million in the first quarter and were 22.0% of assets as of March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, loans HFI increased $39.7 million, or 1.9%, to $2.11 billion. The loans HFI to deposits ratio was 74.84% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 73.97% as of December 31, 2024. Securities Total securities as of March 31, 2025, were $699.5 million, an increase of $14.7 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2024. Securities increased mainly due to the purchase of new securities, combined with a smaller net unrealized loss on securities AFS. The estimated fair value of securities AFS totaled $566.9 million, net of $58.7 million of unrealized loss, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $550.1 million, net of $63.2 million of unrealized loss, as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the amortized cost of securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $129.7 million compared to $131.8 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, securities HTM had an unrealized loss of $21.8 million compared to $22.8 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, equity securities, which is an investment in a CRA mutual fund consisting primarily of bonds, totaled $3.0 million compared to $2.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Loans Loans HFI as of March 31, 2025, were $2.11 billion, an increase of $39.7 million, or 1.9%, from $2.08 billion as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, we had steady new loan closing activity, combined with funding of loan construction commitments.

Loans HFI by Category March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change from

December 31, 2024 to

March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent $ Change % Change Real estate: Commercial real estate $ 892,205 42.2 % $ 884,641 42.6 % $ 7,564 0.9 % One-to-four family residential 617,679 29.2 % 614,551 29.6 % 3,128 0.5 % Construction and development 175,575 8.3 % 155,229 7.5 % 20,346 13.1 % Commercial and industrial 339,115 16.0 % 327,086 15.8 % 12,029 3.7 % Tax-exempt 61,722 2.9 % 64,930 3.1 % (3,208 ) (4.9 %) Consumer 28,446 1.4 % 28,576 1.4 % (130 ) (0.5 %) Total loans HFI $ 2,114,742 100.0 % $ 2,075,013 100.0 % $ 39,729 1.9 %



Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans are collateralized by owner occupied and non-owner occupied properties mainly in Louisiana. Non-owner occupied office loans were $54.2 million, or 2.6% of loans HFI, as of March 31, 2025, and are primarily centered in low-rise suburban areas. The average CRE loan size was $970,000 as of March 31, 2025.

Health care loans are our largest industry concentration and are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of March 31, 2025, total health care loans were 8.0% of loans HFI. Within the health care sector, loans to nursing and residential care facilities were 4.2% of loans HFI, and loans to physician and dental practices were 3.4% of loans HFI. The average health care loan size was $370,000 as of March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

NPAs totaled $5.2 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.9 million, or 58.6%, from December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a past due loan, partially offset by payoffs and charge-offs of nonaccrual loans. As of early April 2025, the past due loan was brought current by the customer, and NPAs were further reduced by receiving principal payments on two legacy nonaccrual loans. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.16% and 0.10% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

As of March 31, 2025, the ACL was $21.8 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.03% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2024. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Deposits

As of March 31, 2025, deposits were $2.83 billion, an increase of $20.6 million, or 0.7%, compared to December 31, 2024. Average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 were $2.82 billion, an increase of $36.2 million, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. The following tables provide details on our deposit portfolio:

Deposits by Account Type March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change from

December 31, 2024 to

March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 906,540 32.1 % $ 866,496 30.9 % $ 40,044 4.6 % Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 147,343 5.2 % 154,720 5.5 % (7,377 ) (4.8 %) NOW accounts 432,054 15.3 % 467,118 16.7 % (35,064 ) (7.5 %) Money market accounts 569,613 20.2 % 556,769 19.8 % 12,844 2.3 % Savings accounts 175,239 6.2 % 169,894 6.1 % 5,345 3.1 % Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 403,354 14.2 % 403,096 14.3 % 258 0.1 % Time deposits greater than $250,000 191,533 6.8 % 187,013 6.7 % 4,520 2.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,919,136 67.9 % 1,938,610 69.1 % (19,474 ) (1.0 %) Total deposits $ 2,825,676 100.0 % $ 2,805,106 100.0 % $ 20,570 0.7 %





Deposits by Customer Type March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change from

December 31, 2024 to

March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total $ Change % Change Consumer $ 1,388,944 49.1 % $ 1,362,740 48.6 % $ 26,204 1.9 % Commercial 1,200,367 42.5 % 1,178,488 42.0 % 21,879 1.9 % Public 236,365 8.4 % 263,878 9.4 % (27,513 ) (10.4 %) Total deposits $ 2,825,676 100.0 % $ 2,805,106 100.0 % $ 20,570 0.7 %



The increase in deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to higher balances in consumer and commercial customer deposit accounts, partially offset by the seasonal outflow of funds from public entity customers.

The Bank has a granular, diverse deposit portfolio with customers in a variety of industries throughout Louisiana. As of March 31, 2025, the average deposit account size was approximately $28,000.

As of March 31, 2025, our estimated uninsured deposits, which are the portion of deposit accounts that exceed the FDIC insurance limit (currently $250,000), were approximately $875.2 million, or 31.0% of total deposits. This amount was estimated based on the same methodologies and assumptions used for regulatory reporting purposes. Also, as of March 31, 2025, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public entity deposits, were approximately $689.6 million, or 24.4% of total deposits. Our cash and cash equivalents of $252.2 million, combined with our available borrowing capacity of $1.66 billion, equaled 218.4% of our estimated uninsured deposits and 277.1% of our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public entity deposits.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025, was $333.3 million compared to $319.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The $13.6 million, or 4.2%, increase in stockholders' equity during the first quarter of 2025 was attributable to $10.4 million of net income, a $3.9 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, and $149,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $813,000 in cash dividends related to a $0.12 per share cash dividend that we paid on March 20, 2025.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and realized book value per share as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies' reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Assistant Corporate Secretary

318-561-4023

...

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Net Income $ 10,352 $ 9,306 $ 8,188 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 1.16 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.37 $ 1.16 Book value per share $ 49.18 $ 47.18 $ 43.43 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 48.95 $ 46.95 $ 43.20 Realized book value per share (1) $ 57.49 $ 56.07 $ 52.52 Cash dividends per share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Shares outstanding 6,777,657 6,777,238 6,892,448 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,777,332 6,797,469 7,050,048 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,796,707 6,816,299 7,066,709 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.18 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 12.85 % 11.46 % 10.77 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.04 % 2.80 % Net interest margin FTE 3.22 % 3.09 % 2.83 % Efficiency ratio 55.51 % 58.71 % 60.37 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 74.84 % 73.97 % 74.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 32.08 % 30.89 % 32.61 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.67 % 0.63 % 0.64 % Operating expense to average assets 2.12 % 2.14 % 2.07 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: NPAs to assets 0.16 % 0.10 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.12 % ACL to loans HFI 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders' equity to assets 10.46 % 10.15 % 9.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.42 % 10.11 % 9.69 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 18.25 % 18.13 % 17.84 % Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.25 % 17.12 % 16.82 % Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 17.25 % 17.12 % 16.82 % Tier I risk-based capital to average assets 12.01 % 11.86 % 11.44 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,438 $ 30,558 $ 39,664 $ 35,035 $ 19,401 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 215,717 238,417 192,983 178,038 210,404 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 566,874 550,148 560,555 526,890 545,967 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 129,686 131,796 134,145 136,824 139,328 Equity securities, at fair value 2,981 2,937 3,028 2,921 2,934 Nonmarketable equity securities 2,349 2,328 2,305 2,283 2,261 Loans held for sale 2,178 2,547 1,805 3,878 1,653 Loans held for investment 2,114,742 2,075,013 2,056,048 2,047,890 2,038,072 Allowance for credit losses (21,835 ) (21,731 ) (21,757 ) (21,627 ) (21,564 ) Premises and equipment, net 59,034 59,441 57,661 57,910 57,539 Accrued interest receivable 10,553 10,048 9,465 9,570 9,995 Bank-owned life insurance 30,593 30,380 30,164 29,947 29,731 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 2,611 2,733 2,853 2,973 3,091 Other assets 32,965 33,433 31,285 34,450 32,940 Total Assets $ 3,186,432 $ 3,149,594 $ 3,101,750 $ 3,048,528 $ 3,073,298 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 906,540 $ 866,496 $ 882,394 $ 892,942 $ 895,439 Interest-bearing deposits 1,919,136 1,938,610 1,864,731 1,823,704 1,850,452 Total Deposits 2,825,676 2,805,106 2,747,125 2,716,646 2,745,891 Accrued interest payable 6,463 7,583 11,751 8,747 8,959 Lease liabilities 2,739 2,864 2,982 3,100 3,215 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,238 14,302 15,574 13,045 15,919 Total Liabilities 2,853,116 2,829,855 2,777,432 2,741,538 2,773,984 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - - - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value - - - - - Common stock, no par value 38,710 38,655 41,402 44,413 45,177 Additional paid-in capital 2,871 2,777 2,682 2,590 2,485 Retained earnings 348,093 338,554 329,858 321,719 314,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,358 ) (60,247 ) (49,624 ) (61,732 ) (62,700 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 333,316 319,739 324,318 306,990 299,314 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,186,432 $ 3,149,594 $ 3,101,750 $ 3,048,528 $ 3,073,298









RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 28,270 $ 28,285 $ 25,893 Interest on securities 4,856 4,623 4,064 Interest on deposits in other banks 2,661 2,699 3,039 Dividends on stock 21 23 22 Total Interest and Dividend Income 35,808 35,630 33,018 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 11,198 11,943 11,655 Interest on other borrowed funds - - - Total Interest Expense 11,198 11,943 11,655 Net Interest Income 24,610 23,687 21,363 Provision for credit losses 450 300 300 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 24,160 23,387 21,063 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,383 1,452 1,368 Debit card income, net 992 960 1,022 Mortgage loan income 530 652 456 Brokerage income 1,325 924 987 Loan and deposit income 459 463 492 Bank-owned life insurance income 213 216 202 Gain (Loss) on equity securities 44 (91 ) (31 ) SBIC income 280 346 352 Other income (loss) 46 73 80 Total Noninterest Income 5,272 4,995 4,928 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 10,023 9,769 9,550 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,794 1,716 1,616 Technology expenses 835 884 709 Advertising 333 313 337 Other business development expenses 558 486 475 Data processing expense 288 681 347 Other taxes 612 547 737 Loan and deposit expenses 62 334 (42 ) Legal and professional expenses 632 658 618 Regulatory assessment expenses 391 428 404 Other operating expenses 1,060 1,024 1,122 Total Operating Expenses 16,588 16,840 15,873 Income Before Income Tax Expense 12,844 11,542 10,118 Income tax expense 2,492 2,236 1,930 Net Income $ 10,352 $ 9,306 $ 8,188





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average Balance Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,089,712 $ 28,270 5.41 % $ 2,072,858 $ 28,285 5.34 % Securities - taxable 559,752 3,871 2.77 % 555,622 3,636 2.62 % Securities - tax-exempt 189,729 985 2.08 % 190,470 987 2.07 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 243,751 2,661 4.37 % 225,660 2,699 4.74 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,330 21 3.56 % 2,307 23 3.99 % Total interest-earning assets 3,085,274 $ 35,808 4.64 % 3,046,917 $ 35,630 4.60 % Allowance for credit losses (21,789 ) (21,824 ) Noninterest-earning assets 107,295 109,992 Total assets $ 3,170,780 $ 3,135,085 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,341,885 $ 5,641 1.70 % $ 1,263,775 $ 5,658 1.78 % Time deposits 592,368 5,557 3.80 % 599,910 6,285 4.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,934,253 11,198 2.35 % 1,863,685 11,943 2.55 % Other borrowings - - - % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,934,253 $ 11,198 2.35 % 1,863,685 $ 11,943 2.55 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 884,484 918,804 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,336 29,567 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 909,820 948,371 Stockholders' equity 326,707 323,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,170,780 $ 3,135,085 Net interest income $ 24,610 $ 23,687 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.05 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.04 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.22 % 3.09 % Cost of deposits 1.61 % 1.71 % Cost of funds 1.47 % 1.56 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.6 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average Balance Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,089,712 $ 28,270 5.41 % $ 2,015,063 $ 25,893 5.09 % Securities - taxable 559,752 3,871 2.77 % 569,600 3,048 2.14 % Securities - tax-exempt 189,729 985 2.08 % 197,817 1,016 2.05 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 243,751 2,661 4.37 % 224,301 3,039 5.42 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,330 21 3.56 % 2,240 22 3.95 % Total interest-earning assets 3,085,274 $ 35,808 4.64 % 3,009,021 $ 33,018 4.35 % Allowance for credit losses (21,789 ) (21,402 ) Noninterest-earning assets 107,295 100,486 Total assets $ 3,170,780 $ 3,088,105 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,341,885 $ 5,641 1.70 % $ 1,261,361 $ 5,680 1.81 % Time deposits 592,368 5,557 3.80 % 582,847 5,975 4.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,934,253 11,198 2.35 % 1,844,208 11,655 2.54 % Other borrowings - - - % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,934,253 $ 11,198 2.35 % 1,844,208 $ 11,655 2.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 884,484 913,114 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,336 25,055 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 909,820 938,169 Stockholders' equity 326,707 305,728 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,170,780 $ 3,088,105 Net interest income $ 24,610 $ 21,363 Net interest spread 2.29 % 1.81 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 2.80 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.22 % 2.83 % Cost of deposits 1.61 % 1.70 % Cost of funds 1.47 % 1.56 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.6 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.

(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 333,316 $ 319,739 $ 299,314 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 331,770 $ 318,193 $ 297,768 Realized common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 333,316 $ 319,739 $ 299,314 Adjustments: Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 56,358 60,247 62,700 Total realized common equity (non-GAAP) $ 389,674 $ 379,986 $ 362,014 Common shares outstanding 6,777,657 6,777,238 6,892,448 Book value per share $ 49.18 $ 47.18 $ 43.43 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 48.95 $ 46.95 $ 43.20 Realized book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 57.49 $ 56.07 $ 52.52 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,186,432 $ 3,149,594 $ 3,073,298 Adjustments: Intangible assets (1,546 ) (1,546 ) (1,546 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,184,886 $ 3,148,048 $ 3,071,752 Total stockholders' equity to assets 10.46 % 10.15 % 9.74 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.42 % 10.11 % 9.69 %