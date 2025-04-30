Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Loans HFI by Category
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
| Change from
December 31, 2024 to
March 31, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|$ Change
|% Change
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|892,205
|42.2
|%
|$
|884,641
|42.6
|%
|$
|7,564
|0.9
|%
|One-to-four family residential
|617,679
|29.2
|%
|614,551
|29.6
|%
|3,128
|0.5
|%
|Construction and development
|175,575
|8.3
|%
|155,229
|7.5
|%
|20,346
|13.1
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|339,115
|16.0
|%
|327,086
|15.8
|%
|12,029
|3.7
|%
|Tax-exempt
|61,722
|2.9
|%
|64,930
|3.1
|%
|(3,208
|)
|(4.9
|%)
|Consumer
|28,446
|1.4
|%
|28,576
|1.4
|%
|(130
|)
|(0.5
|%)
|Total loans HFI
|$
|2,114,742
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,075,013
|100.0
|%
|$
|39,729
|1.9
|%
Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans are collateralized by owner occupied and non-owner occupied properties mainly in Louisiana. Non-owner occupied office loans were $54.2 million, or 2.6% of loans HFI, as of March 31, 2025, and are primarily centered in low-rise suburban areas. The average CRE loan size was $970,000 as of March 31, 2025.
Health care loans are our largest industry concentration and are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of March 31, 2025, total health care loans were 8.0% of loans HFI. Within the health care sector, loans to nursing and residential care facilities were 4.2% of loans HFI, and loans to physician and dental practices were 3.4% of loans HFI. The average health care loan size was $370,000 as of March 31, 2025.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
NPAs totaled $5.2 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.9 million, or 58.6%, from December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a past due loan, partially offset by payoffs and charge-offs of nonaccrual loans. As of early April 2025, the past due loan was brought current by the customer, and NPAs were further reduced by receiving principal payments on two legacy nonaccrual loans. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.16% and 0.10% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
As of March 31, 2025, the ACL was $21.8 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.03% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2024. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.02% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Deposits
As of March 31, 2025, deposits were $2.83 billion, an increase of $20.6 million, or 0.7%, compared to December 31, 2024. Average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 were $2.82 billion, an increase of $36.2 million, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. The following tables provide details on our deposit portfolio:
|Deposits by Account Type
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
| Change from
December 31, 2024 to
March 31, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|906,540
|32.1
|%
|$
|866,496
|30.9
|%
|$
|40,044
|4.6
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|147,343
|5.2
|%
|154,720
|5.5
|%
|(7,377
|)
|(4.8
|%)
|NOW accounts
|432,054
|15.3
|%
|467,118
|16.7
|%
|(35,064
|)
|(7.5
|%)
|Money market accounts
|569,613
|20.2
|%
|556,769
|19.8
|%
|12,844
|2.3
|%
|Savings accounts
|175,239
|6.2
|%
|169,894
|6.1
|%
|5,345
|3.1
|%
|Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000
|403,354
|14.2
|%
|403,096
|14.3
|%
|258
|0.1
|%
|Time deposits greater than $250,000
|191,533
|6.8
|%
|187,013
|6.7
|%
|4,520
|2.4
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,919,136
|67.9
|%
|1,938,610
|69.1
|%
|(19,474
|)
|(1.0
|%)
|Total deposits
|$
|2,825,676
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,805,106
|100.0
|%
|$
|20,570
|0.7
|%
|Deposits by Customer Type
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
| Change from
December 31, 2024 to
March 31, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Total
|Balance
|% of Total
|$ Change
|% Change
|Consumer
|$
|1,388,944
|49.1
|%
|$
|1,362,740
|48.6
|%
|$
|26,204
|1.9
|%
|Commercial
|1,200,367
|42.5
|%
|1,178,488
|42.0
|%
|21,879
|1.9
|%
|Public
|236,365
|8.4
|%
|263,878
|9.4
|%
|(27,513
|)
|(10.4
|%)
|Total deposits
|$
|2,825,676
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,805,106
|100.0
|%
|$
|20,570
|0.7
|%
The increase in deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to higher balances in consumer and commercial customer deposit accounts, partially offset by the seasonal outflow of funds from public entity customers.
The Bank has a granular, diverse deposit portfolio with customers in a variety of industries throughout Louisiana. As of March 31, 2025, the average deposit account size was approximately $28,000.
As of March 31, 2025, our estimated uninsured deposits, which are the portion of deposit accounts that exceed the FDIC insurance limit (currently $250,000), were approximately $875.2 million, or 31.0% of total deposits. This amount was estimated based on the same methodologies and assumptions used for regulatory reporting purposes. Also, as of March 31, 2025, our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public entity deposits, were approximately $689.6 million, or 24.4% of total deposits. Our cash and cash equivalents of $252.2 million, combined with our available borrowing capacity of $1.66 billion, equaled 218.4% of our estimated uninsured deposits and 277.1% of our estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public entity deposits.
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025, was $333.3 million compared to $319.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The $13.6 million, or 4.2%, increase in stockholders' equity during the first quarter of 2025 was attributable to $10.4 million of net income, a $3.9 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, and $149,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $813,000 in cash dividends related to a $0.12 per share cash dividend that we paid on March 20, 2025.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.
Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and realized book value per share as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies' reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.
About Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
| As of and for the
Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|10,352
|$
|9,306
|$
|8,188
|Per Common Share Data:
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.16
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.16
|Book value per share
|$
|49.18
|$
|47.18
|$
|43.43
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|48.95
|$
|46.95
|$
|43.20
|Realized book value per share (1)
|$
|57.49
|$
|56.07
|$
|52.52
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|Shares outstanding
|6,777,657
|6,777,238
|6,892,448
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|6,777,332
|6,797,469
|7,050,048
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,796,707
|6,816,299
|7,066,709
|Summary Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.32
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.07
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.85
|%
|11.46
|%
|10.77
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.80
|%
|Net interest margin FTE
|3.22
|%
|3.09
|%
|2.83
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|55.51
|%
|58.71
|%
|60.37
|%
|Loans HFI to deposits ratio
|74.84
|%
|73.97
|%
|74.22
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio
|32.08
|%
|30.89
|%
|32.61
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.64
|%
|Operating expense to average assets
|2.12
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.07
|%
|Summary Credit Quality Ratios:
|NPAs to assets
|0.16
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans HFI
|0.24
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
|ACL to loans HFI
|1.03
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.06
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Stockholders' equity to assets
|10.46
|%
|10.15
|%
|9.74
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|10.42
|%
|10.11
|%
|9.69
|%
|Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
|18.25
|%
|18.13
|%
|17.84
|%
|Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets
|17.25
|%
|17.12
|%
|16.82
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
|17.25
|%
|17.12
|%
|16.82
|%
|Tier I risk-based capital to average assets
|12.01
|%
|11.86
|%
|11.44
|%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|36,438
|$
|30,558
|$
|39,664
|$
|35,035
|$
|19,401
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|215,717
|238,417
|192,983
|178,038
|210,404
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|566,874
|550,148
|560,555
|526,890
|545,967
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|129,686
|131,796
|134,145
|136,824
|139,328
|Equity securities, at fair value
|2,981
|2,937
|3,028
|2,921
|2,934
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,349
|2,328
|2,305
|2,283
|2,261
|Loans held for sale
|2,178
|2,547
|1,805
|3,878
|1,653
|Loans held for investment
|2,114,742
|2,075,013
|2,056,048
|2,047,890
|2,038,072
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,835
|)
|(21,731
|)
|(21,757
|)
|(21,627
|)
|(21,564
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,034
|59,441
|57,661
|57,910
|57,539
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,553
|10,048
|9,465
|9,570
|9,995
|Bank-owned life insurance
|30,593
|30,380
|30,164
|29,947
|29,731
|Intangible assets
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|1,546
|Right-of-use assets
|2,611
|2,733
|2,853
|2,973
|3,091
|Other assets
|32,965
|33,433
|31,285
|34,450
|32,940
|Total Assets
|$
|3,186,432
|$
|3,149,594
|$
|3,101,750
|$
|3,048,528
|$
|3,073,298
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|906,540
|$
|866,496
|$
|882,394
|$
|892,942
|$
|895,439
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,919,136
|1,938,610
|1,864,731
|1,823,704
|1,850,452
|Total Deposits
|2,825,676
|2,805,106
|2,747,125
|2,716,646
|2,745,891
|Accrued interest payable
|6,463
|7,583
|11,751
|8,747
|8,959
|Lease liabilities
|2,739
|2,864
|2,982
|3,100
|3,215
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|18,238
|14,302
|15,574
|13,045
|15,919
|Total Liabilities
|2,853,116
|2,829,855
|2,777,432
|2,741,538
|2,773,984
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, no par value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value
|38,710
|38,655
|41,402
|44,413
|45,177
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,871
|2,777
|2,682
|2,590
|2,485
|Retained earnings
|348,093
|338,554
|329,858
|321,719
|314,352
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(56,358
|)
|(60,247
|)
|(49,624
|)
|(61,732
|)
|(62,700
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|333,316
|319,739
|324,318
|306,990
|299,314
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,186,432
|$
|3,149,594
|$
|3,101,750
|$
|3,048,528
|$
|3,073,298
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|28,270
|$
|28,285
|$
|25,893
|Interest on securities
|4,856
|4,623
|4,064
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|2,661
|2,699
|3,039
|Dividends on stock
|21
|23
|22
|Total Interest and Dividend Income
|35,808
|35,630
|33,018
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|11,198
|11,943
|11,655
|Interest on other borrowed funds
|-
|-
|-
|Total Interest Expense
|11,198
|11,943
|11,655
|Net Interest Income
|24,610
|23,687
|21,363
|Provision for credit losses
|450
|300
|300
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|24,160
|23,387
|21,063
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,383
|1,452
|1,368
|Debit card income, net
|992
|960
|1,022
|Mortgage loan income
|530
|652
|456
|Brokerage income
|1,325
|924
|987
|Loan and deposit income
|459
|463
|492
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|213
|216
|202
|Gain (Loss) on equity securities
|44
|(91
|)
|(31
|)
|SBIC income
|280
|346
|352
|Other income (loss)
|46
|73
|80
|Total Noninterest Income
|5,272
|4,995
|4,928
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Personnel expenses
|10,023
|9,769
|9,550
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|1,794
|1,716
|1,616
|Technology expenses
|835
|884
|709
|Advertising
|333
|313
|337
|Other business development expenses
|558
|486
|475
|Data processing expense
|288
|681
|347
|Other taxes
|612
|547
|737
|Loan and deposit expenses
|62
|334
|(42
|)
|Legal and professional expenses
|632
|658
|618
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|391
|428
|404
|Other operating expenses
|1,060
|1,024
|1,122
|Total Operating Expenses
|16,588
|16,840
|15,873
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|12,844
|11,542
|10,118
|Income tax expense
|2,492
|2,236
|1,930
|Net Income
|$
|10,352
|$
|9,306
|$
|8,188
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average Balance Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(1,2)
|$
|2,089,712
|$
|28,270
|5.41
|%
|$
|2,072,858
|$
|28,285
|5.34
|%
|Securities - taxable
|559,752
|3,871
|2.77
|%
|555,622
|3,636
|2.62
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt
|189,729
|985
|2.08
|%
|190,470
|987
|2.07
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|243,751
|2,661
|4.37
|%
|225,660
|2,699
|4.74
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,330
|21
|3.56
|%
|2,307
|23
|3.99
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,085,274
|$
|35,808
|4.64
|%
|3,046,917
|$
|35,630
|4.60
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,789
|)
|(21,824
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|107,295
|109,992
|Total assets
|$
|3,170,780
|$
|3,135,085
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction deposits
|$
|1,341,885
|$
|5,641
|1.70
|%
|$
|1,263,775
|$
|5,658
|1.78
|%
|Time deposits
|592,368
|5,557
|3.80
|%
|599,910
|6,285
|4.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,934,253
|11,198
|2.35
|%
|1,863,685
|11,943
|2.55
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,934,253
|$
|11,198
|2.35
|%
|1,863,685
|$
|11,943
|2.55
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|884,484
|918,804
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|25,336
|29,567
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|909,820
|948,371
|Stockholders' equity
|326,707
|323,029
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,170,780
|$
|3,135,085
|Net interest income
|$
|24,610
|$
|23,687
|Net interest spread
|2.29
|%
|2.05
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.04
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(3)
|3.22
|%
|3.09
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.61
|%
|1.71
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.47
|%
|1.56
|%
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.6 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.
|RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average Balance Outstanding
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans(1,2)
|$
|2,089,712
|$
|28,270
|5.41
|%
|$
|2,015,063
|$
|25,893
|5.09
|%
|Securities - taxable
|559,752
|3,871
|2.77
|%
|569,600
|3,048
|2.14
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt
|189,729
|985
|2.08
|%
|197,817
|1,016
|2.05
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|243,751
|2,661
|4.37
|%
|224,301
|3,039
|5.42
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|2,330
|21
|3.56
|%
|2,240
|22
|3.95
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,085,274
|$
|35,808
|4.64
|%
|3,009,021
|$
|33,018
|4.35
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,789
|)
|(21,402
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|107,295
|100,486
|Total assets
|$
|3,170,780
|$
|3,088,105
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction deposits
|$
|1,341,885
|$
|5,641
|1.70
|%
|$
|1,261,361
|$
|5,680
|1.81
|%
|Time deposits
|592,368
|5,557
|3.80
|%
|582,847
|5,975
|4.12
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,934,253
|11,198
|2.35
|%
|1,844,208
|11,655
|2.54
|%
|Other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,934,253
|$
|11,198
|2.35
|%
|1,844,208
|$
|11,655
|2.54
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|884,484
|913,114
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|25,336
|25,055
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|909,820
|938,169
|Stockholders' equity
|326,707
|305,728
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,170,780
|$
|3,088,105
|Net interest income
|$
|24,610
|$
|21,363
|Net interest spread
|2.29
|%
|1.81
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|2.80
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(3)
|3.22
|%
|2.83
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.61
|%
|1.70
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.47
|%
|1.56
|%
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.6 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Tangible common equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|333,316
|$
|319,739
|$
|299,314
|Adjustments:
|Intangible assets
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|331,770
|$
|318,193
|$
|297,768
|Realized common equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|333,316
|$
|319,739
|$
|299,314
|Adjustments:
|Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
|56,358
|60,247
|62,700
|Total realized common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|389,674
|$
|379,986
|$
|362,014
|Common shares outstanding
|6,777,657
|6,777,238
|6,892,448
|Book value per share
|$
|49.18
|$
|47.18
|$
|43.43
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|48.95
|$
|46.95
|$
|43.20
|Realized book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|57.49
|$
|56.07
|$
|52.52
|Tangible assets
|Total assets
|$
|3,186,432
|$
|3,149,594
|$
|3,073,298
|Adjustments:
|Intangible assets
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,184,886
|$
|3,148,048
|$
|3,071,752
|Total stockholders' equity to assets
|10.46
|%
|10.15
|%
|9.74
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|10.42
|%
|10.11
|%
|9.69
|%
