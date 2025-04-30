New Acquisitions Joins 20Th Anniversary Pancan Purplestride To Honor Survivors & Support Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

New Acquisitions joined PanCAN's 20th PurpleStride 5K in Atlanta, walking for awareness and in support of our HR Manager's mom, a proud cancer survivor.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Acquisitions was proud to participate in the 20th anniversary of the PanCAN PurpleStride 5K, standing alongside thousands nationwide to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer research. This marks our second year joining the Atlanta branch of the event, and this time, it was especially meaningful as we walked side by side in support of our Human Reasources Manager Laura's mother, Jeanne Goshgarian- a pancreatic cancer survivor.“I'm very appreciative of the New Acquisitions team for joining us at PurpleStride. It means a lot to me and my family to have the support. Many people deal firsthand with cancer nowadays and it is never easy, but having hope and support from others has an immeasurable impact,” said Laura Goshgarian, Human Resources Manager at New Acquisitions.Dozens of team members came out to support the cause, showing up early on Saturday morning to walk together in a sea of purple. Their turnout demonstrated the strong sense of support and camaraderie that defines our culture - especially when it matters most.It was unique to gain a survivor's perspective from Jeanne Goshgarian reflecting on the event,“I was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer 3 years ago, the support I have received has certainly led to my survival. I so appreciate PanCAN and all their help along the way. Furthermore, I was really grateful to be joined at PanCan PurpleStride Atlanta by the New Acquisitions team, for that very fun and uplifting event. Hope and joy are such powerful emotions, and these events help further that in Pancreatic Cancer patients and their families, thus I am always happy to support PanCAN and thankful for those that joined us.”PurpleStride, organized by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), is a signature event that brings communities together to help fund research, improve early detection, and support patients and families across the nation. This year's 5K marked two decades of progress, remembrance, and hope.We're honored to have taken part in this milestone year and look forward to continuing our support for PanCAN and families affected by this disease.The event has raised $348,669 so far this year, if you would like to contribute to this incredible cause please go to the PanCAN website for more information.About New Acquisitions :New Acquisitions is a leading provider of sales and marketing solutions, specializing in customer acquisitions for their clients. Committed to delivering exceptional results and fostering community engagement, New Acquisitions strives to make a lasting difference in the industries they serve.

