Waste Kings Offers Demolition Services For Commercial Properties Across Central Texas

The company offers services for commercial properties in nine cities in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Waste Kings Junk Removal , a trusted name in waste management and debris removal, offers services for commercial demolition across Central Texas. The company provides demolition services for commercial properties in nine Texas cities including Austin , Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station , Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

The service expansion includes commercial demolition, concrete demolition, and construction waste disposal, targeting commercial property owners looking to redevelop or renovate their properties.

"Our commercial demolition services are a natural progression from our established waste removal business," said Chris Aversa, spokesperson for Waste Kings. "We're applying the same principles of safety, efficiency, and reliability that have built our reputation in waste management."

Commercial property owners can now access comprehensive demolition services including building teardowns, concrete removal, and post-demolition waste disposal through a single provider. According to the company, this integrated approach allows for better coordination and potentially faster project completion.

"I was super impressed with their professionalism and customer service with every phase from estimate to pick up. Will definitely use Waste Kings again!" said Don P., a client who has used the company's services.

Waste Kings' commercial demolition services include:

.Commercial structure demolition

.Concrete removal and disposal

.Construction site cleanup

.Debris hauling and processing

The company emphasizes its safety protocols and regulatory compliance in handling potentially hazardous demolition activities. Waste Kings is fully licensed and insured for demolition work throughout Texas.

"Garrett and waste kings are fantastic. Always on time and easy to work with. Second time to use them. Won't be the last," said Michael M., another client of the company.

Businesses and Commercial property owners ready to begin a new project or remove outdated structures can rely on Waste Kings for safe, efficient, and affordable demolition services. For a free estimate or to learn more about our services, call +1 (979) 291-2809 or visit book-a-pick-up .



About Waste Kings Junk Removal

Founded on principles of safety, integrity, and efficiency, Waste Kings Juk Removal (about-us ) provides comprehensive demolition, excavation, and site preparation services throughout Texas. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial demolition, concrete removal, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation. Waste Kings is fully licensed and insured, employing rigorous safety protocols, transparent communication, and streamlined processes. The company serves communities across Texas including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station, Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

Locations:

Waste Kings Junk Removal

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136



Waste Kings Junk Removal

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809



Waste Kings Junk Removal

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136



Chris Aversa

Waste Kings Junk Removal

+1 (512) 400-2136

email us here

