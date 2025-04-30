403
China Urges Tokyo to Commit to Peaceful Progress in Pacific
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday urged Japan to maintain a path of “peaceful development” in the Pacific region, as Tokyo looks to deepen its strategic ties with the Philippines.
The call was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun during a press briefing held in Beijing, where he emphasized caution in international conduct.
Guo’s comments followed a summit held in Manila on Tuesday between Japanese Premier Ishiba Shigeru and Philippine Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The meeting concluded with a pledge to expand cooperation in both economic and defense matters. The leaders also jointly affirmed their stance against altering the current conditions in the East and South China Seas through “force” or “coercion.”
Japan and the Philippines each face separate maritime disagreements with China—Japan in the East China Sea, and the Philippines in the South China Sea.
These disputes have contributed to increasing geopolitical strain in the region.
Addressing the meeting between the two leaders, Guo stressed that “China has all alone believed that exchanges and cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm their interests.”
He underscored that diplomatic efforts should avoid provoking or undermining other nations.
Furthermore, Guo pointed to Japan’s wartime conduct during World War II, highlighting Tokyo’s “serious historical responsibilities” due to its past military actions in both China and the Philippines.
This historical context, he implied, remains a sensitive backdrop to current regional dynamics.
