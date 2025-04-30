Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2025 Results And Quarterly Dividend
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 413,379
|
|
$ 331,403
|
Cost of sales
|
288,657
|
|
241,881
|
Gross profit
|
124,722
|
|
89,522
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
99,845
|
|
74,733
|
Restructuring and integration expenses
|
673
|
|
192
|
Other income, net
|
258
|
|
22
|
Operating income
|
24,462
|
|
14,619
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
2,248
|
|
819
|
Interest expense
|
7,761
|
|
2,067
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
18,949
|
|
13,371
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,069
|
|
3,342
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
13,880
|
|
10,029
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
(1,139)
|
|
(1,039)
|
Net earnings
|
12,741
|
|
8,990
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
175
|
|
166
|
Net earnings attributable to SMP
|
$ 12,566
|
|
$ 8,824
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 13,705
|
|
$ 9,863
|
Discontinued operations
|
(1,139)
|
|
(1,039)
|
Net earnings attributable to SMP
|
$ 12,566
|
|
$ 8,824
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share data
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.63
|
|
$ 0.45
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.05)
|
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
|
$ 0.57
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.61
|
|
$ 0.44
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.05)
|
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
|
$ 0.56
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend declared per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
|
$ 0.29
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
|
21,886,810
|
|
21,923,830
|
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
|
22,319,868
|
|
22,372,543
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Segment Revenues
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
|
|
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
|
$ 118,366
|
|
$ 116,085
|
Electrical and Safety
|
58,319
|
|
52,407
|
Wire Sets and Other
|
15,657
|
|
17,032
|
Total Vehicle Control
|
192,342
|
|
185,524
|
|
|
|
|
Temperature Control
|
|
|
|
AC System Components
|
67,191
|
|
49,960
|
Other Thermal Components
|
21,692
|
|
21,648
|
Total Temperature Control
|
88,883
|
|
71,608
|
|
|
|
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
|
|
Light Vehicle
|
21,404
|
|
21,803
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
18,605
|
|
22,908
|
Construction/Agriculture
|
9,408
|
|
10,076
|
All Other
|
16,555
|
|
19,484
|
Total Engineered Solutions
|
65,972
|
|
74,271
|
|
|
|
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
|
|
Engine Cooling
|
27,773
|
|
-
|
Air Conditioning
|
27,166
|
|
-
|
Engine Efficiency
|
11,243
|
|
-
|
Total Nissens Automotive
|
66,182
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$ 413,379
|
|
$ 331,403
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Segment Operating Profit
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 62,161
|
32.3 %
|
|
$ 58,899
|
31.7 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
27,598
|
31.0 %
|
|
19,689
|
27.5 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
11,709
|
17.7 %
|
|
10,934
|
14.7 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
27,838
|
42.1 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
All Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 129,306
|
31.3 %
|
|
$ 89,522
|
27.0 %
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
(4,584)
|
-1.1 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
Gross Margin
|
|
$ 124,722
|
30.2 %
|
|
$ 89,522
|
27.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 43,835
|
22.8 %
|
|
$ 43,258
|
23.3 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
19,823
|
22.3 %
|
|
17,600
|
24.6 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
8,514
|
12.9 %
|
|
8,691
|
11.7 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
20,254
|
30.6 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
All Other
|
|
6,856
|
|
|
5,184
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 99,282
|
24.0 %
|
|
$ 74,733
|
22.6 %
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
563
|
0.1 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
|
$ 99,845
|
24.2 %
|
|
$ 74,733
|
22.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 18,326
|
9.5 %
|
|
$ 15,641
|
8.4 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
7,775
|
8.7 %
|
|
2,089
|
2.9 %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
3,195
|
4.8 %
|
|
2,243
|
3.0 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
7,584
|
11.5 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
All Other
|
|
(6,856)
|
|
|
(5,184)
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 30,024
|
7.3 %
|
|
$ 14,789
|
4.5 %
|
Restructuring & Integration
|
|
(673)
|
-0.2 %
|
|
(192)
|
-0.1 %
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
(5,147)
|
-1.2 %
|
|
-
|
- %
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
258
|
0.1 %
|
|
22
|
- %
|
Operating Income
|
|
$ 24,462
|
5.9 %
|
|
$ 14,619
|
4.4 %
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 13,705
|
|
$ 9,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
673
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
5,147
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
|
|
(1,513)
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 18,012
|
|
$ 10,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
$ 0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
0.23
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 0.81
|
|
$ 0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 24,462
|
|
$ 14,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
673
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
5,147
|
|
-
|
|
Last Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
(258)
|
|
(22)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Year Ended
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 30,024
|
|
$ 14,789
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
|
$ 18,949
|
|
$ 13,371
|
|
$ 79,567
|
|
$ 77,978
|
|
$ 73,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
10,267
|
|
7,301
|
|
34,379
|
|
29,241
|
|
31,413
|
Interest Expense
|
|
7,761
|
|
2,067
|
|
19,206
|
|
11,492
|
|
13,512
|
EBITDA
|
|
36,977
|
|
22,739
|
|
133,152
|
|
118,711
|
|
118,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
673
|
|
192
|
|
8,149
|
|
1,922
|
|
7,668
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
5,147
|
|
-
|
|
18,623
|
|
-
|
|
13,476
|
Special Items
|
|
5,820
|
|
192
|
|
26,772
|
|
1,922
|
|
21,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 42,797
|
|
$ 22,931
|
|
$ 159,924
|
|
$ 120,633
|
|
$ 140,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Engineered
|
|
Nissens
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 17,782
|
|
$ 7,900
|
|
$ 3,176
|
|
$ 2,587
|
|
$ (6,983)
|
|
$ 24,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
526
|
|
136
|
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
673
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,011
|
|
136
|
|
5,147
|
Other (Income) Expense, Net
|
|
18
|
|
(261)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(14)
|
|
-
|
|
(258)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 18,326
|
|
$ 7,775
|
|
$ 3,195
|
|
$ 7,584
|
|
$ (6,856)
|
|
$ 30,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
|
$ 17,046
|
|
$ 7,948
|
|
$ 3,431
|
|
$ (2,151)
|
|
$ (7,325)
|
|
$ 18,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
3,669
|
|
778
|
|
2,500
|
|
2,987
|
|
333
|
|
10,267
|
Interest Expense
|
|
1,007
|
|
539
|
|
459
|
|
5,620
|
|
136
|
|
7,761
|
EBITDA
|
|
21,722
|
|
9,265
|
|
6,390
|
|
6,456
|
|
(6,856)
|
|
36,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
526
|
|
136
|
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
673
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,011
|
|
136
|
|
5,147
|
Special Items
|
|
526
|
|
136
|
|
20
|
|
5,011
|
|
127
|
|
5,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 22,248
|
|
$ 9,401
|
|
$ 6,410
|
|
$ 11,467
|
|
$ (6,729)
|
|
$ 42,797
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
|
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Engineered
|
|
Nissens
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 15,540
|
|
$ 2,031
|
|
$ 2,232
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (5,184)
|
|
$ 14,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
101
|
|
58
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
192
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 15,641
|
|
$ 2,089
|
|
$ 2,243
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (5,184)
|
|
$ 14,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
|
$ 14,315
|
|
$ 1,888
|
|
$ 2,346
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (5,178)
|
|
$ 13,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation And Amortization
|
|
3,525
|
|
898
|
|
2,469
|
|
-
|
|
409
|
|
7,301
|
Interest Expense
|
|
1,427
|
|
531
|
|
664
|
|
-
|
|
(555)
|
|
2,067
|
EBITDA
|
|
19,267
|
|
3,317
|
|
5,479
|
|
-
|
|
(5,324)
|
|
22,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
|
|
101
|
|
58
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
192
|
Special Items
|
|
101
|
|
58
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 19,368
|
|
$ 3,375
|
|
$ 5,512
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (5,324)
|
|
$ 22,931
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
- %
|
|
|
|
6.9 %
|
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
Cash And Cash Equivalents
|
|
$ 50,276
|
|
$ 27,113
|
|
$ 44,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable, Gross
|
|
287,952
|
|
212,224
|
|
216,191
|
Allowance For Expected Credit Losses
|
|
7,157
|
|
8,284
|
|
5,472
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
|
280,795
|
|
203,940
|
|
210,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
641,131
|
|
520,702
|
|
624,913
|
Unreturned Customer Inventory
|
|
17,597
|
|
18,007
|
|
16,163
|
Other Current Assets
|
|
26,282
|
|
26,674
|
|
25,703
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
1,016,081
|
|
796,436
|
|
921,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net
|
|
174,636
|
|
124,822
|
|
168,735
|
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
|
|
112,022
|
|
102,060
|
|
109,899
|
Goodwill
|
|
246,115
|
|
134,624
|
|
241,418
|
Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net
|
|
212,378
|
|
74,029
|
|
210,430
|
Other Intangibles, Net
|
|
93,087
|
|
15,971
|
|
90,540
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
14,064
|
|
40,241
|
|
13,199
|
Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates
|
|
26,013
|
|
24,751
|
|
24,842
|
Other Assets
|
|
31,695
|
|
38,627
|
|
33,139
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 1,926,091
|
|
$ 1,351,561
|
|
$ 1,814,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility
|
|
$ 4,350
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 10,800
|
Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt
|
|
18,876
|
|
5,030
|
|
16,317
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
151,206
|
|
98,293
|
|
148,009
|
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
|
|
81,036
|
|
58,714
|
|
84,936
|
Accrued Customer Returns
|
|
66,087
|
|
47,220
|
|
46,471
|
Accrued Core Liability
|
|
11,722
|
|
17,438
|
|
12,807
|
Accrued Rebates
|
|
73,050
|
|
45,191
|
|
76,168
|
Payroll And Commissions
|
|
31,050
|
|
27,326
|
|
40,964
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
437,377
|
|
299,212
|
|
436,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Debt
|
|
627,329
|
|
209,872
|
|
535,197
|
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability
|
|
99,885
|
|
90,667
|
|
98,214
|
Accrued Asbestos Liabilities
|
|
79,928
|
|
68,985
|
|
84,568
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
29,135
|
|
27,704
|
|
29,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,273,654
|
|
696,440
|
|
1,184,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total SMP Stockholders' Equity
|
|
637,961
|
|
639,150
|
|
615,745
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
14,476
|
|
15,971
|
|
14,337
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
652,437
|
|
655,121
|
|
630,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$ 1,926,091
|
|
$ 1,351,561
|
|
$ 1,814,126
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings
|
$ 12,741
|
|
$ 8,990
|
Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation And Amortization
|
10,267
|
|
7,301
|
Other
|
6,048
|
|
3,511
|
Change In Assets And Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(68,882)
|
|
(43,978)
|
Inventory
|
(14,576)
|
|
(14,670)
|
Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets
|
1,438
|
|
1,649
|
Accounts Payable
|
957
|
|
(9,274)
|
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
|
(3,185)
|
|
3,988
|
Other
|
(5,028)
|
|
(3,233)
|
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
|
(60,220)
|
|
(45,716)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(9,132)
|
|
(10,086)
|
Other Investing Activities
|
2,923
|
|
15
|
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|
(6,209)
|
|
(10,071)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Net Change In Debt
|
79,094
|
|
58,692
|
Purchase Of Treasury Stock
|
-
|
|
(2,235)
|
Dividends Paid
|
(6,777)
|
|
(6,392)
|
Other Financing Activities
|
191
|
|
315
|
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
|
72,508
|
|
50,380
|
|
|
|
|
Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash
|
(229)
|
|
(6)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash And Cash Equivalents
|
5,850
|
|
(5,413)
|
Cash And Cash Equivalents At Beginning Of Period
|
44,426
|
|
32,526
|
Cash And Cash Equivalents At End Of Period
|
$ 50,276
|
|
$ 27,113
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment