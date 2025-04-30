Skit.Ai Named An IDC Innovator For Voice AI In Hospitality And Travel, 2025

"We believe this acknowledgment highlights the disruptive role Voice AI is playing in reshaping customer engagement," said Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Founder of Skit. "At Skit, we're not just building advanced technology-we're redefining how businesses connect with their customers."

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

Skit is the leading Conversational AI company modernizing debt collection with GenAI-powered omnichannel voice, SMS, email, and chat assistants. Our Collection Intelligence Platform is the first of its kind-purpose-built to automate collections conversations at scale. With dynamic strategy engines and personalized workflows, Skit drives better outcomes and improved customer experiences while lowering operational costs.

