A NEW TIDE OF FLAVORS: BONEFISH GRILL INTRODUCES CHEF-CURATED SELECTIONS IN ENHANCED MENU

The new recipes are crafted to connect seamlessly with the Bonefish Big City Bar experience, and include fresh and flavorful innovative dishes including:



Parker's Margarita Sea Bass – wood-grilled with chef-crafted tequila lime sauce, with jasmine rice and asparagus

Bourbon Glazed Salmon – wood-grilled, sweet & spicy glaze, with roasted new potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna – rare, sliced, soy mustard sauced, with jasmine rice and shaved Kung Pao brussels sprouts slaw

Horseradish Butter-Topped Filet Mignon –– 7 oz barrel cut, chef-crafted horseradish butter crown, with garlic whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetable Creamy Tomato Shrimp Linguine – sauteed with mushrooms and spinach, topped with parmesan, diced tomato and basil

While these selections are intentionally paired with craveable sides and sauces, guests can still personalize their meal by choosing their favorites.

The new menu also reintroduces beloved classics with a new twist like Saucy Shrimp , Blackened Chicken Egg Rolls , and Au Gratin Potatoes . The signature Bonefish House Salad also returns to its original, fan-favorite dressing recipe – just as guests remember it.

Existing recipes were enhanced for greater depth and consistency of flavor, using upgraded ingredients, refined cooking methods, and a reimagined presentation. A few examples include Lily's Chicken with a new lemon butter sauce, Bone-In Fontina Pork Chop with elevated ingredients, and Blackened Baja Fish Tacos with improved toppings and a new cilantro lime sauce.

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers carside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill or get delivery from DoorDash, Grubhub, or UberEats. For more information, visit or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Bonefish Grill