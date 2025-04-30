PTC And Schaeffler Expand Strategic Relationship With Adoption Of Windchill+ PLM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Schaeffler's adoption of Windchill+ represents the next step in the strategic relationship our companies have shared over the last decade," said Neil Barua, President and CEO of PTC. "We're confident that the benefits of Windchill+ - including collaboration, ease-of-use, and always being on the latest version with the newest features – will enable Schaeffler to accelerate its product development processes and build on its position as an industry leader."

Over the last decade, Schaeffler has utilized PTC's product development software to develop some of the most advanced and differentiated offerings in the automotive industry, including engine, transmission, and chassis systems and electric drives. The relationship is expected to see further expansion following the successful merger of Schaeffler and Vitesco Technologies in October 2024. Schaeffler utilizes PTC software to define the hardware and software requirements of its products with application lifecycle management (ALM), to design its products with computer-aided design (CAD), to manage product configurations in PLM, and to extend this data into the manufacturing process with PLM-based solutions such as Windchill NavigateTM.

PTC and Schaeffler expect to collaborate on artificial intelligence-driven product development initiatives, leveraging the product data managed across PTC's product development portfolio, to enable Schaeffler to further accelerate its product development process.

"Schaeffler has been an industry leader for over 75 years and recognizes the importance of continued transformation in digitalization to deliver best-in-class products for our global customers," said Rainer Eidloth, Senior Vice President Engineering Digitalization & IT at Schaeffler. "Accelerating the product development process and embracing a cloud-first strategy are two of our highest priorities, and our longstanding relationship with PTC plays a crucial role in this effort. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration as we make this shift to Windchill+ and continue advancing our product portfolio."

